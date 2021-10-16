Smoke pole weekend: Early muzzleloader season here

Muzzleloading firearm hunters have their early go at Kentucky’s deer herd this weekend.
Today and Sunday, the weekend starting with the third Saturday of October, bring the state’s regular early sampling of muzzleloader deer hunting. It is the first of two dedicated seasons for whitetail pursuits via front-stuffing shooting irons. The longer second/late muzzleloader season comes Dec. 11-19, stretching through two weekends.
While the early weekend hunt opening today is a short one, what it significant about it is this one comes before the modern gun season (Nov. 13-28). As such the Oct. 16-17 muzzleloader season is the first opportunity for hunters of all ages to apply any sort of firearms to deer hunting.
That all-ages factor exists because last weekend, Oct. 9-10, was Kentucky’s youth deer season, when adult-accompanied kids (younger than 16) can gun hunt for whitetails. It was generally a summer-like weekend with near-record high temperatures, but youth hunters still reported taking some 1,863 deer statewide during that two-day season.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to be much more befitting of mid-October. With more hunter turnout anticipated for an all-ages season, even with muzzleloading firearms, increased deer movement could be encountered, resulting in a more substantial deer harvest.
Aside from the more specific weaponry limitations, regulations for this weekend’s muzzleloader deer season are the same familiar standards as in any Kentucky gun hunt. Regarding those firearms regulations, the primary mandate is that any gun used must be loaded from the muzzle. No breechloading arms are permitted, and single projectiles are required for any muzzleloading firearm, whether it be rifle, handgun or shotgun.
Other deer hunting regulations apply, and as a firearms season, all hunters are required to meet the safety requirement of wearing orange. That is, each must wear an item of solid, fluorescent orange clothing on head, chest and back while in the field. That is usually achieved by wearing a “blaze” orange cap and vest.
Not to be overlooked, anyone hunting other species or deer hunting with archery or crossbow gear during the muzzleloader season must also meet orange clothing requirements. It is a matter of safety by hunter visibility while a firearms deer hunt is under way.
The harvest limit on deer taken by muzzleloader hunters is, as always, the same as for all other deer hunters. Kentucky’s bag limit on deer is for the entire hunting year as opposed to a limit related to specific weaponry and methods of harvest.
A major feature of Kentucky’s deer harvest limit is that each hunter is restricted to a maximum of a single antlered buck regardless of the specific season and whether taken by modern firearm, muzzleloading firearm, archery or crossbow. The limit of no more than one antlered buck is a major factor in increasing the quality of Kentucky’s deer herd, the hunter selectivity that has resulted from the one-buck limit sparing many more young bucks, eventually allowing more antler-packing whitetails to grow into mature, trophy-quality animals.
Meanwhile, in counties with higher deer population densities, Zone 1 counties like all of far western Kentucky, there simply is no limit on antlerless deer. Kentucky wildlife managers still would like hunters to take more antlerless deer (does, ideally) to help control the population that is deemed higher than the optimum level for best balance of habitat and social concerns.
Nowadays, basic Kentucky deer permits are good for the taking of as many as four deer. More than those four deer can by taken in Zone 1 counties through additional antlerless deer permits. The additional permits, $15, each are good for two more antlerless deer.
Again, each hunter is entitled to take no more than one antlered buck. This buck can come as one of the four deer eligible on the basic permit, but if a hunter chooses to fill the basic permit with antlerless deer, an antlered buck can fill one of the spots on an additional deer permit.
There should be more than plenty of deer for the taking. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources whitetail biologist David Yancy said went into this hunting season with a population that he estimated at between 870,000 and 880,000 deer based on past hunter harvest and computer modeling.
•••
This year, during Kentucky’s modern gun and muzzleloading firearms seasons, hunters who take deer in a five-county CWD Surveillance Zone will be required to take the animals to one of 17 new established check stations within that zone.
That applies to deer taken in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman counties during the gun and muzzleloader seasons, even if they are taken by archery or crossbow equipment during those firearms seasons.
KDFWR personnel at the check stations will take samples of harvested deer to monitor for possible chronic wasting disease, CWD. The special zone and regulations pertinent to the monitoring zone exist because a whitetail doe in Henry County, Tenn., just under 8 miles from the Kentucky border south of Murray, was confirmed with a case of the deer-killing disease.
No case of CWD had been detect in Kentucky, but the nearby Tennessee deer triggered a monitoring plan within all Kentucky counties touched by a 30-mile radius extended from the Henry County deer case.
Also important to hunters active in those five counties, new regulations in effect prohibit the removal of whole deer carcasses from the CWD monitoring zone. Deer cannot be taken from the zone to, for example, processors outside of the zone.
Deer taken in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman counties certainly can be taken to meat processors in the zone, even in other counties within the zone. To remove venison from the zone, however, it must be de-boned. If a buck is taken in the zone, the antlers can only be taken elsewhere on a cleaned skull cap or as a finished taxidermy product.
Hunters should check the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov for the list and locations of in-person check stations within the CWD monitoring zone, full regulations regarding the zone, and additional information about CWD.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
