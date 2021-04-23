Zoe Smithson and Ally Hutchins had big nights Thursday in the McCracken County softball team’s 12-1 win at Paducah Tilghman.
Smithson, a junior, provided the offensive highlight of the night with a solo home run while adding a pair of doubles in her four-RBI game while Hutchins, a sophomore, tallied 13 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the pitching circle in the Lady Mustang’s eighth straight victory.
“Zoe had a monster night tonight, and she’s been hitting the ball like that all year long. It was nice to see her have a real good night,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden said. “And Ally had an overall good night — she’s getting the innings that we’ve been begging for her to get for two years now, and she’s really accepted that role.”
Smithson’s homer came in the fourth inning, as she hammered the ball over the centerfield fence to give McCracken a 4-0 lead.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen a ball go out that deep on this field since we’ve been playing over here,” Hayden said. “As soon as it left the bat, it was gone. There wasn’t any doubt.”
Freshman K.G. Walker also had a solid night offensively, going 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and two RBIs.
“She just keeps on hitting the ball like she’s capable of hitting,” Hayden said of Walker.
Hutchins, meanwhile, shined in the pitching circle in limiting the Tilghman offense. The six walks she allowed in her 133-pitch outing were more than Hayden would’ve liked, however.
“I’m not happy with the walks, and she threw too many pitches,” he said. “We were going to take her out in the seventh (inning), but she begged to stay in and finish it. I told her, ‘If you walk one person, you’re done.’ And she didn’t. That’s the first time she’s been up over 100 pitches in a game, so it was pushing the limit just a little bit.”
Outside of drawing walks, the Lady Blue Tornado (4-6) struggled to reach base. Their three hits were all singles — two from junior Cristin Ware and one from junior Rosie Minter — and they scored their lone run in the sixth inning via a Lady Mustang error.
Thursday’s game was actually more competitive than the final score indicated, as McCracken (13-2) methodically built its lead before exploding for a seven-run seventh inning. Senior Hanna Scott pitched all seven innings for Tilghman and was mostly effective through six.
“Hanna probably got tired a little bit,” Hayden said of his team’s seventh-inning explosion. “The game plan was to make her throw a bunch of pitches, and she had too many innings where she didn’t throw but four or five pitches because we were anxious to hit. I thought we were really impatient after the first inning. We hit the ball hard the first two innings, but we didn’t make her work, and we did that in the seventh.”
McCracken got on the board first in the top of the second inning following a leadoff double from Walker. The Lady Mustangs scored a run via a Tilghman error and another courtesy of a wild pitch.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the fourth inning, as the Lady Mustangs got a run on another Tilghman error before Smithson’s two-out homer.
McCracken increased its lead to 5-0 in the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Smithson, but Tilghman cut the lead back to four with its run in the bottom of the frame.
Looking to close out the win in the seventh, the Lady Mustangs made their statement. The inning began with four straight hits — singles from junior Bailey Watts, sophomore Rhea-Lee Joiner and Hutchins in addition to an RBI triple from junior Ariel Fox — and sophomore Annie White was hit by a pitch. Fox had scored from third on a Tilghman error, and Walker followed the hit-by-pitch with a two-RBI single before the Lady Tornado were able to record the first out of the inning.
McCracken closed out the scoring with a two-RBI double from Smithson and an RBI double from senior Abigayle Duren.
