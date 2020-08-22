MAYFIELD — Seth Thomas has a good head on his shoulders. He’s displayed both book smarts in the classroom and basketball smarts on the hardwood.
Both helped the Graves County High School graduate secure a collegiate path in pre-med and a place on the Centre College men’s basketball team. On Friday, Thomas signed to play for the Colonels during a ceremony at Graves County High School.
For Thomas, it’s an opportunity to keep playing the game he loves while also keeping an eye on his goals in medicine.
“Basketball’s a plus, but school comes first,” he said. “It’s a great plan to set up my future.”
Eagles basketball coach Josh Frick said Thomas having the opportunity to attend a top-rated college and play college ball is the culmination of years of hard work. Thomas was a three-year starter at Graves County, where he progressed to lead the team in scoring his senior season with 15 points a game.
“Seth obviously had a big year for us last year, but more importantly in the classroom,” Frick said of Thomas, who posted a 4.0 grade-point average and graduated at the top of his class. “He’s going to have a bright future ahead of him. He worked hard and he deserves this opportunity.”
Thomas, who was a starter during his sophomore season, led the team in 3-point percentage (39%) and shot over 45% from the field during the 2019-20 campaign, when the Eagles struggled to a 12-20 overall record. He was also near 60% on free throws and averaged more than four rebounds per game. He credited constant work and a leadership presence his senior year as two avenues that helped motivate him to sign with Centre, which posted a 24-5 record last season.
“I think just being able to have the opportunity to work really helped my game progress, and being one of the older guys and the leadership role, and knowing those younger guys looked to me, that was a big part to helping me motivate myself,” Thomas said.
Having witnessed Thomas’ development through middle school and high school, Frick said him being able to hold down different team roles was another plus, both on and off the court.
“From a sophomore to junior and becoming ‘the man’ as a senior, that’s the great thing of basketball,” Frick said. “You learn to play different roles and that carries that also over into life.
“He’s a kid that always put in the extra work and he’s seeing that work pay off.”
