Who doesn’t love a good pitcher’s duel?
In the second game of the Dinger Wood Bat Classic at Graves County High School on Thursday night, that’s just what fans received as Massac County sophomore Brody Smallman and Graves County freshman Landon Curd went toe-to-toe.
On the receiving end of a throwing error by Graves junior catcher Jamison Curd in the top of the sixth, the Patriots managed to sneak by the streaking Eagles to earn the hard fought 1-0 victory.
Smallman dazzled and shined in the Patriots’ win, tossing a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.
Following the win, Massac County head coach Patrick Clark couldn’t say enough about Smallman’s performance.
“I think coming in we kinda knew Brody would be our number one and he absolutely showed it tonight,” Clark said. “Obviously I’m a little disappointed we couldn’t get more going offensively. But [Brody] pitched outstanding, I think there were maybe two counts he got behind in and battled back and got them both. They told me he had 83 pitches in a complete game shutout, I’ll take that any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
In a game that saw just four hits combined between the two teams, Eagles junior designated hitter Everett Yates went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Second baseman Drew Davis picked up the other hit for the Eagles but neither found their way back home as the Patriots kept things tight defensively.
Landon Curd and senior Lodner Philips split time on the bump for the Eagles in their loss to Massac.
Curd tossed five innings of one hit ball, striking out eight batters and walking one while Phillips added two innings of relief, allowing zero hits and walking one.
Although the Eagles outhit the Patriots on Thursday night, Graves County head coach Andy Ford didn’t sweeten his thoughts following the loss.
“Can’t hit, period,” Ford said. “Jamison threw that ball into left field but we were having trouble holding the runner on second and he was just trying to make a play and those things happen, can’t fault him. Pitching was outstanding, offense is just clueless right now.”
Graves County will be back in action Friday night as they take on Grandview, MO at 6:30 p.m. in the Dinger Wood Bat Classic at Graves County High School.
