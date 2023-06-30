Paxton Park Golf Course was the location of the most recent PGA Kentucky Junior Tour, the Junior Classic on Thursday morning. With the heat index on track to skyrocket, golfers started off early and a small, 20-player field allowed all groups to finish before the heat truly took over.

The high school and middle school two week athletic dead period might have been a reason for the low turnout, but some of the golfers who attended didn’t seem to mind.

