Paxton Park Golf Course was the location of the most recent PGA Kentucky Junior Tour, the Junior Classic on Thursday morning. With the heat index on track to skyrocket, golfers started off early and a small, 20-player field allowed all groups to finish before the heat truly took over.
The high school and middle school two week athletic dead period might have been a reason for the low turnout, but some of the golfers who attended didn’t seem to mind.
“I’ve always been taught you’re not playing against other girls, you’re playing against yourself and the course,” Paducah Tilghman’s Anna McCall Moore said.
Moore has played for McCracken County High School the last few years but has transferred to Paducah Tilghman for the upcoming school year.
She was the lone golfer in the girls high school field. But, as the newest and likely only member of the Lady Blue Tornado golf team, she will likely be playing and practicing with the boys more often than not this upcoming season.
And frankly that doesn’t bother her.
She has a firm belief that playing these summer tournament, even if she is the only girl her age on the course, is the best thing for her to prepare her for the high school golf season.
“It’s just me and myself this year,” Moore said. “The (Tilghman) boys are going to have a strong team this year, I like all of my new coaches and I’m just pretty confident in this next year.”
The boys side of play the field was a little bigger, but not by much. McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson took home top honors as he competed against St. Mary’s Luke Wilson who took second and Massac County’s Carter Quint who finished third.
“This win helps me realize that even when I’m not playing my best I can still compete,” Vinson said. “It also gives me confidence for the rest of the summer because I’m going to play in a tournament in Ireland called the Champions of Champions so I’m looking forward to that.”
Boys 16-18
1 — Dallas Vinson, 8-over-par 79
2 — Luke Wilson, 11-over-par 82
3 — Carter Quint, 21-over-par 92
1 — Anna McCall Moore, 19-over-par 90
1 — Treyson Raymer, 11-over-par 82
2 — Eli Brown, 13-over-par 84
3 — Nathan Hack, 15-over-par 86
4 — Jack Thompson, 24-over-par 95
Boys 11-12
1 — Gage Norman, 1-over-par 36
2 — Grayson Kamuf, 19-over-par 54
Girls 10-12
1 — Emlie Miller, 8-over-par 43
1 — Noah Rettig, 2-over-par 37
2 — Alaina Barnes, 4-over-par 39
T3 — Graham Rettig, 9-over-par 44
T3 — Mason Brown, 9-over-par 44
Girls 9 and under
1 — Kylie Miller, 5-over-par 40
2 — Paislie Miller, 18-over-par 53
3 — Scarlett Kamuf, 29-over-par 64
1 — Scott Ralston, 8-over-par 43
2 — Joel Giles, 32-over-par 67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.