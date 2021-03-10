Despite getting a career-high 33 points from Prince Kahnplaye, the Community Christian Academy boys basketball team was unable to overcome a hot-shooting night from Livingston Central in a 79-69 home loss on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (4-19) made eight first-half 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter, and nine in the game. That proficiency from beyond the arc translated to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Warriors (5-20) were never able to fully recover.
“We played a really tough game last night against CFS, and we had a chance to win it at the end, and we missed a lot of shots. I think the hype of the game last night kind of got us off to a sluggish start tonight,” CCA head coach Caleb Stonecipher said. “We missed several free throws in the first half, and that kills the momentum because you can’t press. We had several open shots in the first quarter, and we just flat-out missed them. And Livingston played really well tonight.”
Kahnplaye tried to lead a second-quarter comeback with 14 points in the period, but the Warriors were unable to string together enough consecutive stops on the defensive end to trim the deficit to anything less than nine. CCA did end the half with consecutive 3-pointers from senior Eli Paxton and Kahnplaye, however, going into the break trailing 44-33.
The Cardinals remained in control throughout the third quarter and took a 59-49 lead into the fourth. But the Warriors made one final push.
Trailing by 11 with 1:30 left in the game, Kahnplaye drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to five with 54 seconds remaining. That’s as close as the Warriors would come, though, as the Cardinals were able to stave off the comeback en route to the 10-point victory.
“We’ve made some fourth-quarter pushes this year, and we had another one of those tonight,” Stonecipher said. “Once we started hitting shots, everyone started believing we could come back.”
Despite the tough loss, Stonecipher came away especially proud of Kahnplaye’s performance. The eighth-grader bested his previous career-high point total by five points.
“He was excellent,” Stonecipher said. “I’m super impressed with his composure. He wasn’t taking bad shots and didn’t turn the ball over very much. You put an eighth-grader in a varsity game and he scores 33, that’s pretty special. I’m proud of the way he played. He got a lot of rebounds tonight and played good defense.”
Other top scorers for CCA included junior Ty Wilson (13 points), Paxton (9) and sophomore Tyson Winsett (8).
Livingston was led in scoring by senior Max Downey (27), seventh-grader Logan Wring (16) and senior John Barnes (11).The Warriors and Cardinals are set for a rematch Thursday on Livingston’s home floor.
“We’ll learn from this, and we’ll see them again on Thursday, and hopefully we’ll get off to a better start,” Stonecipher said.
Livingston 23 21 15 20 — 79
CCA 11 22 16 20 — 69
Livingston leading scorers: Downey 27, Wring 16, Barnes 11.
CCA leading scorers: Kahnplaye 33, Wilson 13, Paxton 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.