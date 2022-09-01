The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts (Paducah, KY), in conjunction with USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports, will be hosting the 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Sept. 14-17.

This event, hosted also in 2018 by the Ski Nuts, will bring together top adaptive (handicapped) water ski athletes from all across the U.S.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In