The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts (Paducah, KY), in conjunction with USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports, will be hosting the 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Sept. 14-17.
This event, hosted also in 2018 by the Ski Nuts, will bring together top adaptive (handicapped) water ski athletes from all across the U.S.
In addition, it will serve as the World Team Trials for both the U.S. and Canada, and approximately 12 of Canada’s top adaptive water skiers will be competing.
The international competition will include most of the top adaptive water ski athletes from North America.
The stories of each of the athletes is, in virtually every case, unique and intriguing. There will be a number of injured veterans; former competitors for the U.S, Olympic Team; and visually impaired (blind) slalom skiers and jumpers.
Skiers will be competing in the three standard events of able-bodied 3-event water skiing — slalom, tricks, and jumping — but divisions of competition are much different. Totally blind skiers compete in a “virtual” slalom course — no visible buoys, but virtual buoy placement of six buoys that the skiers have to round, at increasing speeds and shorter line lengths with each successive perfect pass until they fall or fail to round an invisible buoy.
Among others, they will have competing the current world champion and record holding men’s paraplegic jumping, men’s paraplegic slalom, women’s blind jumping, and men’s and women’s paraplegic tricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.