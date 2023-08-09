Mallory Williams

Local skier Mallory Williams competed in Girls 4, placing third in all three events, giving her a third-place finish overall at the 2023 American Water Ski Association Southern Regional Championships at Lymanland Lake in Tuscaloosa.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Burkhead

The 2023 AWSA Southern Region Water Ski Championships were held last week at Lymanland Lake in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Approximately 230 top skiers from the seven states that comprise the AWSA Southern Water Ski Region competed in slalom, tricks, and jumping.

Two local skiers, Carl Marquess and Mallory Williams, of the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts, collected multiple podium placements in the event. Marquess and Williams qualified in all three events (slalom, tricks, and jumping) for the U.S. Nationals, which will be held next week in West Palm Beach, Florida, starting August 14.

