There aren’t too many basketball teams that feature two starting lineups. But that’s exactly what St. Mary girls basketball head coach Gwen Duncan has established in the latter part of this season. And eighth-grader Olivia Lorch has become a big part of that approach.
Lorch comes off the bench with an entire second lineup of five players and runs the point for the offense.
The second group is made up of mostly freshman and middle school players, and they have produced in games against varsity teams.
No matter what the score is, Lorch is always looking for points, and she has that “it” factor as an eighth-grader that is beyond her years.
“When I go out there, I try to be my best,” Lorch said. “I try not to look like a middle-schooler. I try to play at a varsity level. I try to have an attitude like a high-schooler. I feel like I play better with an attitude, like an older attitude.”
When Lorch comes off the bench, Duncan can be sure that she will play her best at all times no matter the score.
“She’s pretty stable,” Duncan said about Lorch, who averages 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds for the 1-15 Lady Vikings. “I think that says a lot.”
Off the court, Lorch is a quiet girl. But when she steps on the court, there is something that just clicks, and she becomes a determined, no-nonsense player for the Lady Vikings.
With Lorch being so young, Duncan said that she has a quality that all coaches love a player to have.
“The fact that she is coachable is always a coach’s dream to have someone who can listen to you and be up to execute,” Duncan said.
The two starting fives for the Lady Vikings have two different styles of offense in each group. One features Kaitlynn Burruss, a seasoned veteran by comparison as a sophomore, who averages a team-high 12.5 points a game.
Lorch runs the point in the second starting five but has played on the varsity group as well, which has helped her lead the second group that comes off the bench.
“Since I sometimes start for the high school varsity, I feel like I am the leader of the group, so I try to act like a leader whenever I am playing with the JV team,” Lorch said. “I try to act like a leader because I am trying to be a leader. I run the plays we run in middle school, and they usually work out. Our JV team has been together for a really long time, so we know what we do.”
No matter which lineup she’s with, Lorch has produced well in games. And she has proven that size does not stop talent. At 5-foot-1, she is usually one of the shortest, if not the shortest, girl on the court.
“A lot of people think that small people can’t do a lot of things in basketball,” Lorch said. “Some of the other smaller players on our team, we are proving people wrong, I guess, but not in like the bad way.”
Besides basketball, Lorch plays soccer and enjoys playing both sports. When Lorch plays soccer, she is just like she is in basketball — fully into the game. She also finds that soccer is a great way for her to clear her mind despite concentrating on the game.
In second grade, Lorch got her first taste of basketball competitively in Right Way basketball. From then on, she has been a competitive individual and has done everything she can to be the best athlete possible.
“Everyone likes to win,” Lorch said. “You don’t win if you don’t try. You just have to try to get what you want.”
The competitiveness from Lorch runs in the family. She has two sisters. One is a senior at St. Mary and plays soccer and tennis and is also a cheerleader. Her other sister played for the St. Mary tennis team.
One thing about being a good leader is knowing when to give up the spotlight. Lorch does that very well on the court, and when the game is on the line, she is just as content giving up the ball as she is scoring.
“It just depends on where I am on the court,” Lorch said. “If I have an open shot, then I am fine with shooting it. Obviously, if someone else has it and gets it up in time, I am fine with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.