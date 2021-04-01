Most coaches would struggle to find many positive takeaways from a lopsided loss. But McCracken County girls basketball head coach Scott Sivills struck a hopeful tone following the Lady Mustangs’ 28-point defeat to Marshall County in last Saturday’s First Region championship game.
“Even though we didn’t win the game, there were a lot of positives just from us being able to play in this pressure-type environment to try to get to (the Sweet 16 at) Rupp Arena,” Sivills told The Sun following the game. “This will help us going forward.”
It certainly will, as the Lady Mustangs were relative afterthoughts to appear on such a big stage after losing their top scorer from last year to injury and having to rely on a young roster led by a sophomore and two freshmen. Those players are now battle-tested.
“We’ve learned how to play together through adversity,” Sivills said. “When we lost our best player back in September, we could’ve caved in the whole entire year. But we found kids that stepped up.”
Sophomore Destiny Thomas, who scored a team-high 14.8 points per game last year, tore her ACL late in the offseason and was ruled out for the 2021 season. But, as Sivills said, others stepped up, and the Lady Mustangs finished with a record of 15-8.
Freshman Claire Johnson (12.3 points per game) led the team in scoring this season after averaging six points per contest last year. Sophomore Caroline Sivills went from 7.5 points per game a year ago to 11.8 in 2021, and freshman Mikee Buchanan increased her scoring average from 2.2 to 8.8 points per game. Johnson made a team-high 38 3-pointers and shot 75.9% from the foul line this season, while Sivills made 77.2% of her free throws. Buchanan (6.7), junior Shymiya Daye (6) and Sivills (5.2) led the team in rebounds per game.
“We had kids that found their roles, and we got better as the season went on,” Scott Sivills said.
The coach added that relying on two freshmen and a sophomore as top scorers is asking a lot, but Johnson, Buchanan and Sivills proved up to the task.
“Claire Johnson is a really good player. To see her play well all (region) tournament long gives you an idea of how good she’s going to be. We had to ask a lot out of her all year long, and she didn’t pout or complain. She did her best to lead our team,” Scott Sivills said.
“Mikee Buchanan is another one that I don’t know if she knows how good she really can be. You kind of got glimpses this past week (in the region tournament) of how good she can be.”
Sivills also highlighted the play of Lacey Cruse, who returned from injury midway through the season to become a solid contributor in the rotation before succumbing to another injury that ended her year. She played in just nine games.
“Lacey Cruse is a great shooter,” Sivills said. “She had been injured all year long, and then we got her back healthy and playing very well, and then she had a turned ankle. But I love how her and Destiny have been on the bench being a coach and being supportive. That goes to show their leadership.”
The Lady Mustangs faced the adversity head on all season long and ended up hitting their stride down the stretch. They closed the regular season with a four-point loss to a talented Graves County squad and proceeded to win the Second District title and advance to the First Region championship game for the first time in program history. A 59-44 victory over Mayfield and a 64-54 win over Calloway County earned them that berth in the region finals.
Though they lost that championship game in a rout, Sivills said it was nothing to hang their heads about. Led by a talented, deep senior class, Marshall County boasts a record of 22-2 and has been ranked among the top teams in the state all year long.
“We knew from the get-go what we were going up against. We just could not string together enough made shots. It was just a tough night scoring,” Sivills said after the game. “When you play against a team like that (Marshall), you have to put the ball in the basket, and we couldn’t do it.”
However, Sivills said playing the Lady Marshals on such a big stage would pay dividends for his group next year. With no seniors on the roster, the Lady Mustangs’ entire cast is set to return next season when Thomas will rejoin the starting lineup.
“We’re getting a lot of great pieces back,” Sivills said.
Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth came away impressed with the Lady Mustangs’ play this season and told Sivills as such after the region championship game.
“Coach Beth gave us a great compliment after the game — he told us we got here a year early,” Sivills said.
With a young roster growing up this year and adding a top-tier player back from injury next season, McCracken’s next region championship appearance may not be too far off.
“They’re young, and the future is bright,” Beth said.
