Graves County was on the cusp of history on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eaglews came close to knocking off First Region powerhouse McCracken County but came up short as the Lady Mustangs muscled their way to a 3-0 win (25-21, 25-15, 25-19).
Graves pushed McCracken to the brink in the first set, using strong play from outside hitters Taylor Jackson and Emily Oliver to take a 14-13 lead midway through the set.
Tied 18-all, the Lady Mustangs called a timeout to regroup, finishing the set on a 7-3 run to go up 1-0.
In the second set, McCracken settled in and took care of business in dominant fashion, coasting to a 25-15 win.
Graves wouldn’t go away quietly though, fighting their way to a 16-16 tie at the midway point of the third set.
As was the case in the first set, McCracken County dug down deep, using a multitude of small runs down the stretch to put the set and match out of reach.
Graves will look to rebound next Tuesday night as they host Ballard Memorial in Third District play at 5:15 p.m.
