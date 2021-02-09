Sivills caps comeback as Lady Mustangs top Murray

Playing its first game since Jan. 23, the McCracken County girls basketball team came out a little sluggish and rusty Monday against visiting Murray. But the Lady Mustangs found their footing in the second half, storming back from a 16-point deficit for a 56-52 victory.
“I think that’s why we started off a little rusty was because we had been in quarantine for so long, but we came back and played our hardest and won the game,” McCracken sophomore Caroline Sivills said.
It was Sivills who provided the game-winning basket, as her layup with 13 seconds left put the Lady Mustangs up 54-52, and Murray wasn’t able to answer.
“We have a few offenses for her and Shymiya (Daye), and whoever is on, we’re trying to get the ball in their sweet spot to get the ball to the basket,” McCracken head coach Scott Sivills said of what proved to be the game-winning possession. “Caroline did a good job there of getting the offensive rebound on the back side, and she got to the basket and scored.”
That layup came after the Lady Mustangs (6-3) had denied an inside shot from Murray sophomore Alyssa Daughrity, who at 6-foot-1, used her size advantage to great effect for much of the night. And when the Lady Tigers (6-4) got the ball back following Sivills’ layup, they promptly turned it over via a traveling violation. McCracken freshman Mikee Buchanan then stepped to the foul line and drained a pair of free throws to seal the deal on the victory with nine seconds remaining.
“To have a freshman like that do what she did tonight is fantastic,” Scott Sivills said of Buchanan. “She can play anywhere on the floor at all five positions, and she got tougher down the stretch tonight.”
After the game, Buchanan said she fought through nerves to sink those foul shots.
“I was pretty nervous, but I had to calm myself down and just believe that they were going to go in,” she said.
It didn’t look good for the Lady Mustangs early on, however, as they trailed 18-8 at the end of the first quarter after Murray seniors Angela Gierhart and Makenzie Turley drained back-to-back 3-pointers. McCracken later trailed by 16 points on four different occasions in the second quarter, including its 35-19 halftime deficit.
The Lady Mustangs put together a 7-0 run to get back within 10 with 3:43 left in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 43-36.
A pair of free throws from Buchanan tied the score at 50 with 2:07 left in the game before Murray sophomore Riley Campbell drained a midrange shot to give the Tigers a two-point lead with 1:18 remaining, setting up the exciting finish.
“We talked at halftime about fighting through adversity,” Scott Sivills said. “We felt like we weren’t playing our type of basketball. We just didn’t have the energy, and we weren’t guarding defensively. We emphasized that you can control your attitude and your effort, and I thought our effort was unbelievable in the second half.”
Caroline Sivills finished with a game-high 25 points and was 13-for-15 from the foul line.
Buchanan added 15 points to go with 10 from freshman Claire Johnson.
Gierhart led Murray with 18 points but was held to just two in the second half. Daughrity added 16 points to go with 11 from Turley.
Murray 18 17 8 9 — 52
McCracken 8 11 17 20 — 56
Murray: Gierhart 18, Daughrity 16, Turley 11, Campbell 5, Oakley 2.
McCracken: Sivills 25, Buchanan 15, Johnson 10, Green 2, Daye 2, Henderson 2.
Mustangs show defensive chops in win over MurrayDefense was the name of the game in the McCracken County boys basketball team’s 51-37 home win over Murray on Monday.
The 51 points marked the Mustangs’ lowest total of the season in a victory.
“Defense is something we’ve hung our hat on for years, and we were good again tonight,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “With the way we were scoring in the first half, I don’t think you could call us an offensive juggernaut. We didn’t move the ball well. But our kids know that if they really sit down and guard, we can stay in games even if we’re not scoring well.”
Neither team played particularly well offensively in what was a tight game through the first three quarters. The score was tied at 10 going into the second period, and the Mustangs (12-3) took a 23-22 edge into the locker room at halftime after the Tigers’ Gabe Taylor hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Murray (7-5) led on two occasions in the third period, but a layup from senior Ian McCune with 4:35 left in the frame ended up giving the Mustangs the lead for good.
That layup was part of an 8-0 McCracken run that also included a 3-pointer from sophomore Jack McCune and a triple from Ian McCune to beat the buzzer at the end of the quarter to send the Mustangs into the fourth up 34-27.
McCracken outscored Murray 17-10 over the final eight minutes to close out what was its ninth straight victory.
Ian McCune finished with a game-high 18 points for the Mustangs.
“Ian McCune was outstanding tonight,” Brower said. “He was really good about getting to the rim. We thought he had some mismatches there, and he got in there and finished really well around the rim. The three at the end of the third quarter was big, and he also made some nice passes.”
Senior Noah Dumas and junior Ian Hart chipped in 12 points each for McCracken.
Junior Trey Boggess (10 points) and sophomore Grant Whitaker (9) led the Tigers in scoring.
Murray 10 12 5 10 — 37
McCracken 10 13 11 17 — 51
Murray: Boggess 10, Whitaker 9, Carman 6, Taylor 6, McCallister 4, Miles 2.
McCracken: I. McCune 18, Dumas 12, Hart 12, Brower 4, J. McCune 3, Tilford 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.