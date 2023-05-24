The 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament first and second rounds will now be played at the newly renovated Lexington Counter Clocks home on June 1, 2, and 3. Games will be played at 10 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. each day.
“We began discussions in late February with the University of Kentucky, the staff of the Lexington Counter Clocks, and representatives of VisitLex about alternative options if UK was selected to host the NCAA First Round,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, “We discussed several schedule alternatives that could have even included trying to blend the two events, but in light of the high school pitching restrictions, the other needs of our member schools and the needs of the University of Kentucky and its baseball program, to ensure they’re optimally prepared, it simply wasn’t feasible.”
