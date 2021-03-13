The willingness to go out and try something new is something to be admired.
For sisters Ariel and Jessica Workman, this is exactly what they did for the McCracken County wrestling team when they were needed.
The two girls run track for McCracken County, and before the track season got started both girls were asked to do something with very little time to prepare. Wrestle in two of the biggest team duals of the season for coach Zack Self and the wrestling team.
Self needed two wrestlers in a weight class and found that the two girls were in the weight classes he needed and asked them to wrestle.
“I told Ariel, I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to go wrestle?’ ” Jessica said.
There was no hesitation and both were on the team within minutes.
“You have to keep in mind he wanted us there in 30 minutes,” Jessica said. “The practice started 30 minutes before he called me.”
When the girls told their parents that they were going to wrestle guys in the competitions, the reaction was what one could probably expect.
“I was at my dad’s store and he didn’t believe me,” Jessica said. “I asked him if I could go to the practice, and I was like, I already have track practice. I said I need Coach Self to tell Coach Byrd that I won’t be there because I didn’t want to miss out on something I want to get better at.”
Ariel at first didn’t believe her sister was being truthful about wrestling for the school.
“I thought she was joking,” Ariel said. “I was down to do it, because I always thought it would be fun and a lot of our friends who are on the wrestling team wanted us to try it. I didn’t expect us to actually go out and do it. It was really fun though.”
Jesse Byrd, who is the girls track and field coach, had no problem letting the two girls compete for Self, despite having track and field starting up soon.
“It really didn’t bother me,” Byrd said. “I have never been one to say, ‘Hey, no, track season is going on, just stick to track.’ Go for it. Try it if it helps win the team a state championship. Go for it.”
After the wrestling was over, both girls found something new that they both enjoyed.
Ariel is a sophomore and she says that she may not be done with wrestling after this one time.
“Yeah, I’m pretty sure I am going to do it next year,” Ariel said. “It feels like a team that really felt like a family. They cared about each other, so it made you motivated.”
For Jessica, it was a tough senior year with COVID-19. She wanted to go out with some positivity and she said wrestling did that for her.
“Every year something happened with my track season,” Jessica said. “I was like, this is my last time to do anything and I didn’t have anything going on at school because we were virtual like half of the year. When he asked us to join the wrestling team, I was like, ‘Of course I’ll do it because I don’t have anything else to do.’ It helped with a better senior year experience.”
Both girls are now back with the track and field team and they are preparing for the season.
With the experiment with wrestling, Byrd thinks that either girl could be something else on the team other than just track runners.
“They have stepped right in,” Byrd said. “They have become huge leaders. I think the girls look up to them. It has been a huge asset for them to just show even more toughness and leadership.”
The girls both said that the wrestling team was like a family to them. They enjoyed being on the team.
“I had never wrestled before, but they made me feel like I was a family to them,” Jessica said.
When Jessica and Ariel are not on the mat wrestling or running track, Jessica is involved with McCracken media. She is a director and photographer for the school’s TV station.
Being an athlete is hard, but having a sibling on the same team seems to make things a little bit easier.
Byrd said that when Jessica leaves after this year, he is losing a multi-talented athlete on his team.
“I’m losing a sprinter. I’m losing a relay runner. I’m losing a leader,” Byrd said.
Self said that both of these girls are something special when it comes to not only being great athletes, but great people as well.
“These sisters have many different characteristics that define them,” Self said. “As their teacher, this was clear from the start. But as their coach, I was able to see a rare quality you don’t see much of anymore. They were willing to try something so obscure to their previous athletic endeavors and attacked it head-on. They were willing to put the team before themselves without even a second thought to help us win.”
