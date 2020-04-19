Simses savoring a sibling spring

For Hale and Davis Sims, the 2020 baseball season hasn’t come to an end.
In a way, perhaps it’s just beginning.
Sure, the brothers and former St. Mary Vikings stars aren’t with their respective teams — Hale hurling for the John A. Logan Vols, Davis destroying for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers — due to the canceled calendars for COVID-19.
But the dynamic duo, thankfully, has each other ... and a baseball-lovin’-family ... in these different times. And they’re making the most of it. Because they want to. Because they need to.
If they aren’t gloving it in the front-yard grass, it’s bat bags in the backseat and off to grandpa Phil Roof’s barn, tucked away on old U.S. 45 near St. John’s.
“I get to throw with Davis every day,” Hale said. “I don’t have to take days off because I don’t have throwing partners. He lives right across the hall from me. So he gets his work in, too.”
“This is something we want to do,” Davis added. “Hale and I, both, have aspirations to do this as a career. And we’ve been taught at a young age that you can’t achieve anything without any hard work. You can’t let these obstacles, these challenges, keep you from achieving these goals.”
• • •
After committing to, and signing with UNC-Charlotte baseball last fall, Hale was enjoying a terrific sophomore season with the motoring 20-1 Vols before COVID-19 cut NJCAA World Series hopes short.
He’d erased Opening Day jitters (one inning, three hits, three earned runs) against Meridian Community College with 3 1/3 shutout frames, seven strikeouts and two of the staff’s 10 saves on the year, serving as one of the team’s many reliable relievers.
His fastball is quickly approaching 90-plus mph, and with a pretty imposing stature at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, his jump to the DI ranks with the 49ers didn’t come without refinement.
“When I went to John A. Logan, I was a thrower,” Hale said. “I think I learned a little bit more how to be a pitcher, if that makes sense. I think the coaches there were instrumental in helping me learn how to pitch a game, and being able to command my pitches and throw it a little bit more where I want to, instead of throwing it and praying it’s in the strike zone. And it was extremely beneficial in helping me get recruited by Charlotte and some other schools.
“It was a great stepping stone for my first two years out of high school, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Keeping these skills grooved is critical for the transition Hale Sims expects to come in the fall of 2020, as the competition — both on his own team and with his opponents — intensifies.
Enter Davis, who knows a thing or two about the dynamics of the diamond.
“He’s been a mentor,” Hale said. “He’s been through some adversity ... and it’s great to see how hard he’s worked. His perseverance inspires me to work as hard as I can, because you never know when your career can be over.”
• • •
Following a dominant 2018 season at Murray State — 29 doubles, 52 RBIs and a .357 batting average — Davis graduated with his bachelor’s degree in finance and transferred to the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green, amid coaching changes with the Racers.
His 2019 campaign, in which he was hitting .362 with 13 RBIs and a .443 on-base percentage through 27 games and 25 starts, was throttled by an ACL injury that required surgery (and a lengthy rehab) at the Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah.
It was the toughest of breaks for Davis, who had used his terrific, memorable summers in the Ohio Valley and Cape Cod leagues to build a resumé strong enough for the MLB Draft.
A resilient return to the Hilltoppers in 2020 as a graduate student (where he’s closing in on his MBA in business administration) was proving pivotal. WKU was 10-6 at the stoppage of play, having claimed series wins against Valparaiso, Wright State, USC Upstate and Purdue, and were 30 minutes down the road to the University of Alabama-Birmingham for the Conference USA opening series when the halt came.
Sims, permanently moved to first base, was hitting .333 in those 16 games, with three doubles, three home runs and a team-best 19 RBIs.
Now, he’s left with a myriad of paths. Pursue the MLB Draft once more? Finish his master’s degree and return on a waiver for 2021? It’s all so up-in-the-air.
“Right now, I still have aspirations to play professional baseball,” Davis said. “In the past month, I’ve received some good feedback, so that was encouraging to hear. But I think I know as well as anyone that you have no idea when it comes to the MLB Draft. There are talks about having 5-to-10 rounds this year, so honestly ... I have no idea what’s going to happen with that.
“Ideally, I would like to be in a minor league organization this year. I think I have proven that I can compete at the professional level. And, honestly, I think I would’ve been in a minor league organization, had I not been injured last year.
“But if that does not work out, I would love to come back to Western. I’ve already spoken with the coaches about it, and they know where I stand. And they would love to have me back.”
• • •
In the middle of this chaos, Davis Sims has found his re-centering.
It’s his family, and particularly this practice time with Hale.
“It’s fun to be at home right now,” Davis said. “I’m really enjoying being with my family. You look back through your college career, and you don’t get a whole lot of time being with your family. This is kind of a blessing in disguise. (We) get to come home and spend time with brothers and sisters.
“And I’ve really enjoyed being around Hale. It’s been fun coming out to our barn and working with him. And I’m just really excited about Hale going to Charlotte. He has absolutely worked his tail off, and I think he’s going to do a really great job at Charlotte. I know the coaches there are super pumped to have him, and so I’m just ecstatic for him, and I can’t wait to see what he does at Charlotte.”
Hale, meanwhile, is naturally missing his John A. Logan squad. Anyone would.
But there’s Davis. And there’s home.
“It was a fun group of guys, and it was kind of disappointing to have it all end,” Hale said. “But some things are bigger than baseball, so you just have to roll with it.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.