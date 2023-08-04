For most families, the magical moment of watching a loved one sign to continue into professional baseball is a rare feat. Still, it’s tradition for the Roof/Haas/Sims family of Paducah, and this week, Hale Sims became the 16th member of the family to continue his career at the professional level with the New York Mets.

“It’s indescribable, a product of many years of hard work,” Sims said. “I couldn’t even begin to talk about it without mentioning all the people who helped me get here because I definitely would not have been here on my own. I can’t help but begin to start thanking people who helped me get here.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In