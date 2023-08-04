For most families, the magical moment of watching a loved one sign to continue into professional baseball is a rare feat. Still, it’s tradition for the Roof/Haas/Sims family of Paducah, and this week, Hale Sims became the 16th member of the family to continue his career at the professional level with the New York Mets.
“It’s indescribable, a product of many years of hard work,” Sims said. “I couldn’t even begin to talk about it without mentioning all the people who helped me get here because I definitely would not have been here on my own. I can’t help but begin to start thanking people who helped me get here.”
The 2018 St. Mary graduate continued his academic and athletic career at John A. Logan before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for the 2021 season. During the 2021 season, Sims made 12 appearances with three starts, and his debut came with a strikeout during a 20-4 victory against William & Mary on February 28, 2021.
“As a parent, you want your kids to be happy and work hard to achieve their goals,” Mike Sims, Hale’s father said. “The commitment, dedication, and resiliency that Hale has put forth to achieve his goal of playing professional baseball makes his mom (Darla) and I very proud because it isn’t always an easy journey. Now our hope for Hale is to remain healthy and become his best version. Hopefully, that growth will allow him to move forward in the Mets organization.”
In his first collegiate start, Sims worked four innings on the mound with a one-hit shutout against Appalachian State University with six strikeouts. He also faced his brother Davis on March 28, 2021, at Western Kentucky University, striking out the older of the two.
“I was always around the game with my grandpa being a manager when I was young and then my cousins Jonathan (Roof), Eric (Roof), and Shawn (Roof), all playing professionally,” Sims said. “The thought of having a chance to play professionally was always in the back of my head from when I was young, and then once I started getting into high school and thinking about it, I wanted to try and pursue this.”
With Sims signing with the Mets, he joins the long list of family members, making the Roof/Haas/Sims baseball family one of, if not the most prominent families in professional baseball.
“He started playing baseball when he was two or three years old and has had success at every level from grade school, high school, and college,” Phil Roof, Hale’s grandfather said. “We’re excited that he’s worked hard to prove he has enough talent to play professional baseball.”
Per Baseball Reference, Sims joins his grandfather Phil Roof, cousins Eric Roof, Jonathan Roof, and Shawn Roof, and family members Gene Roof, Eddie Haas, Louis Haas, David Roof, Adrian Roof, Paul Roof, Lou Haas, Matt Haas, Danny Haas, Chris Haas (current coach of St. Mary’s baseball program), and Ronnie Scheer.
“Hale is blessed to have an extended family with a world of experience in baseball that has been super supportive of him from a young age,” Mike Sims said. “Particularly his grandfather, Phil (Roof). Since receiving the news last week, the smile on Phil’s face has been priceless.”
The righthanded 6-foot-4 hurler finished his senior season at UNC Charlotte with a 4.15 ERA and a 2-0 win-loss record with 40 strikeouts in four starts and 22 appearances in 39 innings of work. In 2022, he started in 10 contests with 18 appearances on the mound, tallying a 4.66 ERA, a 3-1 win-loss record, and 51 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.
He collected an 8.15 ERA in his first season with UNC Charlotte in 17.2 innings, three games, and 22 appearances. Sims went 1-0 with 23 strikeouts.
“I’m so appreciative to be able to get my foot in the door. That’s all I could ever ask for, coming out after my last year of college baseball,” Sims said. “The Mets are very well known for their player development, and they’ve instituted some new stuff, which interested me a ton, and I think that’s what helped me take the next step in my career.”
