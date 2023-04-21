The Mayfield Cardinals hosted the Christian Fellowship Eagles on Thursday evening, defeated them 17-0 in three innings.
In the first inning, the Cardinals started the game with three quick outs in the top half of the inning. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cardinals scored four runs. The scoring was highlighted by a two-RBI double from shortstop Ben Hite.
The Eagles got their first base runner of the game from a one out walk by Dawson Hicks, but he would later be picked off for another minimum faced inning by Cardinal starting pitcher Kyler Simpson.
It was a big bottom of the second inning that led to the run-rule from the Cardinals. They scored 13 runs in the bottom of the inning. Ten Cardinal hitters stepped up to the plate before the first out of the inning was recorded.
“We hit a little better today,” head coach Richard Collins said. “We got no-hit Tuesday so every time we hit the ball it feels good for these guys.”
Ethan Kemp delivered the biggest hit of the second inning when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and he narrowly missed a home run that went for a base clearing double. In total, the Cardinals sent 17 hitters to the plate in the inning.
The top of the third was another quick inning from Simpson as he once again faced the minimum and completed the win for the Cardinals.
“My fastball was working,” Simpson said. “I Struggled with the curve ball a little bit but I got the fastball down. It feels pretty good for my first varsity start as a freshman.”
Simpson threw three no-hit innings for the Cardinals. He walked two batters, and struck out three in a 39-20 pitch-strike county while facing just nine batters.
The Cardinals will turn around on Friday night to take on Dyersburg, TN on the road before back-to-back installments of Battle of the Birds against Graves County on Tuesday and Thursday. CFS will take the weekend to regroup before they take on Community Christian Academy on Monday.
CFS 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-0-2
MAY 4 13 X X X X X — 17-10-0
2B: B. Hite, C. Price, J. Bass, Z. Darnall, E. Kemp
TB: B. Hite 3, J. Bass 3, C. Price 2, Z. Cartwright 2, Z. Darnall 2, E. Kemp 2, K. Collins 1
Records: Mayfield (6-8), Christian Fellowship (3-7)
