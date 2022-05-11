On Tuesday afternoon, McCracken County High School’s athletic department celebrated eight seniors continuing their academic and athletic careers next year in college.
The athletic department recognized the following seniors for their high school achievements: LeAndre Bolen, Brant Brower, Barrett Buchanan, Alexis Crass, Nate Dyson, Haidyn Green, Jeremiah Hughes, and Zoe Smithson.
Athletic Director Geno Miller started the ceremony with a word on the student-athletes who wore the Mustang name with pride during their athletic careers at McCracken County. Each student-athlete battled against a global pandemic during their high school career, persevering with personal sacrifice and dedication to their sport.
Bolen will continue his football and track career at Lindsey Wilson College in the fall. During his time at McCracken County, Bolen collected an abundance of achievements. The Courier-Journal named Bolen as 2nd Team All-State. He was also named an All-Western Kentucky Conference Team and All-Purchase Team member. Along with honorable mention for state football and fourth in the state for shot put in 2021, Bolen is a record holder for McCracken County High School for his talents in competing in discus.
Brower’s basketball journey is not over yet, as he will further his talents and career with Midway University. The standout basketball player achieved many titles for his senior season, including 2022 Courier-Journal Honorable Mention All-State, KABC Region 1 Player of the Year, 2022 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player, and a candidate for 2022 Mr. Basketball. Brower was also a member of the 2021 and 2022 All-District Team, 2022 Regional Tournament Team, and the 2020 and 2021 Regional Championship teams.
Brower is the fifth all-time leading scorer at McCracken County and finished with a 110-20 win-loss record in four years as a Mustang under the guidance of his father, Burlin Brower.
Buchanan’s football career will continue as he heads to Rhodes College in the fall. He was awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship for his talents on and off the football field. Buchanan was also gifted the 2021 Special Teams Award and the 2022 Coaches Award. In addition, he is the recipient of the Rhodes Presidential Merit Scholarship and the Kiwanis Scholarship.
Buchanan was also the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week and is a Youth Lead Class 10 Graduate. In addition, he was named a member of the KHSAA Academic All-State First Team for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Crass will finish her high school career with a 4.0 GPA and continue her dance career at Davenport University. She is a KHSAA Academic All-State Team member, a two-time National Dance Alliance All-American, and a four-year McCracken County dance team member. In addition, Crass served as the 2022 Dance Team captain. She was a four-year student at Mainstage School of Performing Arts and received a call back in dance art form for Governor’s School for the Arts.
Crass is an Honors Graduate and a four-year volunteer at the McCracken County Humane Society. She ranked No. 3 in the Nation at the 2021 Nationals and is a two-time state champion. In addition to her athletic career, she is a certified phlebotomy technician and will be majoring in Nursing with a mental health focus. She was awarded the Excellence Scholarship, a Housing Grant, and the Athletic Commitment Scholarship.
Dyson will further his bowling career at Kentucky Wesleyan College this coming fall. He is a three-time Regional Champion and a one-time state champion for the McCracken County High School Bowling team. Dyson is also a two-time Crimson Baker champion.
Green’s soccer career will continue at Kentucky Wesleyan College after graduating this month. She is a National Arts Honor Society and environmental club member. In addition, Green achieved Academic Honors and Academic First Team for soccer and basketball. She was a varsity soccer captain for the McCracken County girls soccer program and a member of the Region 1 Girls Soccer First Team, All-District Team, and a Region 1 Girls Soccer Honorable Mention member.
Hughes will continue his football career at the same college as teammate Bolen, Lindsey Wilson College. Hughes was a notable figure for the McCracken County High School football program. With 10 years of playing football under his belt and leading the team during his senior season in rushing yards and touchdowns, his athletic career will continue to flourish as he begins his journey at the college level.
Smithson will continue her fast-pitch softball career at the college level by attending Brescia University. The home run hitter was a member of the 2021 All-District Team and 2021 Region 1 Most Valuable Player. Smithson was a member of multiple District Championship softball teams under the guidance of Tony Hayden and was a member of the 2021 Regional Championship and KHSAA Sweet 16 team.
In addition, she will finish her high school career with a 4.0 GPA for her academic success as a McCracken County Mustang.
