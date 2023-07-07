SHEPPARD PIC

Jordan Burks, left, and Reed Sheppard slap hands during a recent Kentucky men’s basketball practice.

 Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

It’s not unusual for parents to send their child off to college with words of wisdom to study hard, be safe and enjoy this special time of their life.

But it is a bit unique when those parents are two of the best players in Kentucky history and that child is a highly-touted legacy recruit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In