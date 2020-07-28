Suddenly, Trent Shelby looks comfortable.
Monday night in game eight of the 2020 Kentucky Prospects Collegiate League at Brooks Stadium, the former McCracken County star and Class of 2017 second baseman went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Nationals 10-4 victory over the Americans.
At one point batting just .154 through four exhibitions with the Nats this summer, the left-hander is now hitting .296 (8-for-27) with a .406 on-base percentage, three runs scored, four RBIs, three steals and a .958 fielding percentage.
“I’m just simplifying things down instead of trying to do too much,” Shelby said. “I’m just trying to help the team, one pitch at a time. I’m trying to make adjustments between each at bat and between each pitch, and that’s just helping me see the ball better. Hitting a baseball is so hard, so you just have to keep it simple.”
And yet, it’s a “simple” surge that really started after renegotiating his career in 2018.
Having not played in any contests at Kentucky Wesleyan his freshman year, he bounced to John A. Logan Community College for the 2018-19 season and thrived: a .271 batting average, a .413 on-base percentage, 23 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, two homers with 27 RBIs.
A late-season broken wrist limited his recruitment, leaving a program like NAIA Missouri Baptist (in St. Louis) there waiting in the wings for the 2019-20 campaign.
He took the opportunity, and in 16 starts this season for the Spartans, he was hitting .261 with a .383 on-base percentage. His ballclub was 11-8 and approaching midseason when the coronavirus froze everything in real time.
“Missouri Baptist was the only offer at the time,” noted Shelby. “And they wanted me. I wanted to do it. I get to play in a big city like St. Louis, where I’m wanted, so that’s what kind of led me to my decision. This year, we only got to play (a few) games, and it was rough to start. But that’s how it goes.”
Indeed, that’s how it goes.
That’s baseball, and it’s probably how the Americans felt on Monday night after building an early 4-3 lead through 2 ½ innings – particularly after Eric Riffe opened the top of the third inning on a first-pitch triple to deep left-center.
But the Nationals (5-3) stacked five runs in the bottom of the third frame: a Jase Felker walk, a two-RBI single from Coy Burns, a Jonah Brannon walk, an RBI-single from Shelby, a Travis Crouch walk, an infield RBI single from Tyler Wood, and a bases-loaded RBI walk from Jackson Fitzgerald.
The Americans would go scoreless in the next six innings, while the Nationals would tack on a run in the fourth and fifth frames for added insurance.
While the Nationals were able to string together 13 hits in the win, it is defense and pitching that proved pivotal. Gabe East got the start and went three innings, striking out five with two walks while only giving up one earned run and three hits. Corbin Hayden added four innings of strong middle relief – one hit, five strikeouts, two walks – and Burns added four strikeouts, five walks and two hits in the final two frames.
The Nationals also only had two errors, while the Americans had seven.
“This means the world,” Shelby noted of this opportunity. “Just getting to see live pitching before we go back into the fall and start working on things, it keeps us up to date and keeps us ready and in playing condition. Had we not gotten to do this, we’d be going back into the fall having not seen live pitching since March. So, it plays a big role for everyone here.
“And two, it’s great because I’ve played with all of these guys ever since travel ball and stuff like that. I know basically everyone, and it’s cool to see how everyone’s game has transpired. Now everyone’s back home and we’re playing together again.”
NATIONALS 10, AMERICANS 4
Americans 301 000 000 – 4 4 7
Nationals 215 110 00x – 10 13 2
WP: Gabe East, LP: Cade Duncan
2B: AMER – Tyler Belcher, NAT – Jonah Brannon. 3B: AMER – Eric Riffe. HR: none.
Top Hitters
AMER: Tyler Belcher 2-4 (R, 3 RBI), Eric Riffe 1-3 (2 R, BB), Braxton Zivic 1-4 (RBI). NAT: Trent Shelby 3-5 (RBI, R), Jonah Brannon 2-4 (R, 2 RBI), Tyler Wood 3-4 (R, 2 RBI), Coy Burns 1-4 (2 RBI, 2 R, BB), Cameron Dean 1-5 (2 R), Jase Felker 0-2 (2 R, 2 BB, RBI), Logan Verble 1-5, Jackson Fitzgerald 1-3 (RBI, BB).
Records
NAT 5-3, AMER 3-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.