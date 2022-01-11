The Lady Mustangs put on a dominant performance on Monday night as they played host to Vienna, IL and came out victorious with a 58-22 win. No matter which lineup is on the court, McCracken County can put up significant points while holding their opponents from scoring.
After the first quarter of play the Lady Mustangs led by 12 with a 18-6 lead, but after a short timeout between quarters they would quickly jump up to a 17 point lead and never looked back. A slew of deep buckets by Mikee Buchanan would help boost that lead and contribute nine of her 16 points in the second quarter alone. The Lady Mustangs put up five deep balls in the second period to contribute to a 29-0 run.
“I think any one of our five can step up and play at any moment and when all five play at the same level they are a really fun team to coach,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “When Mikee Buchanan is hitting three’s like she did tonight I think it makes us more of a dangerous team.”
All Buchanan needed was the first half to score those 16 points, but her impact on the game was far from over.
“She really stretched their defense to where she made some wide open looks,” Sivills said. “She’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous player; I think the sky is the limit for her going forward.”
That dangerous team held a 47-6 lead going into halftime which led to a running clock the rest of the way. With a running clock, came a much lower scoring quarter for the home team, but Claire Johnson still put up six points for the Lady Mustangs as part of her 16-point night.
Even with a 45 point deficit, the Lady Eagles of Vienna never gave up; in fact they stepped up their offense and found their scoring rhythm in the final minutes of play. The visiting team put up 14 points in the final quarter including nine points from behind the arc to end the game on a 12-0 run, just too little too late. This was the sixth game of the season that the Lady Mustangs have won by 30 or more points, proving just how dominant they are game after game. They now boast a 14-1 record. Up next will be a cross-town matchup against fellow Paducah school, Paducah Tilghman (9-6) on Friday, Jan. 14.
