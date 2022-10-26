Shane Darnall

Marshall County assistant football coach, Shane Darnall will add Marshall County Head Softball Coach to his resume as he takes the position heading into the 2023 softball season.

 Photo Courtesy of MCHS Athletics

Marshall County High School is announcing Shane Darnall as thehead coach of the Lady Marshall Softball Team.

Coach Darnall is a 1994 graduate of Marshall County. He began his teaching career in 1999 at Paducah Tilghman High School. In 2006, he came back home to Marshall County where he currently teaches, or as he says “23 years of kid experience”.

