Marshall County High School is announcing Shane Darnall as thehead coach of the Lady Marshall Softball Team.
Coach Darnall is a 1994 graduate of Marshall County. He began his teaching career in 1999 at Paducah Tilghman High School. In 2006, he came back home to Marshall County where he currently teaches, or as he says “23 years of kid experience”.
Coach Darnall has had a variety of coaching experience. He was an assistant varsity baseball coach from 2012-2021. From 2016-2018, Darnall served as the head middle school baseball coach. In addition to baseball, he is a football varsity assistant coach (2019-present). He has spent the last several summerscoaching softball.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Darnall,” said Marshall County High School Principal Robin McCoy. “He has been a major supporter of our Lady Marshals and we feel honored to have him serve as the Head Coach. He has a passion for Marshall County and we can’t wait to see how he continues a legacy of success and tradition.”
“Shane is a great fit for the softball head coaching job. He has tons of coaching experience in MCHS sports and his enthusiastic attitude will be great for the softball program,” said athletic director Mike Johnson.
Coach Darnall has been married for 26 years to Jill, who is the principal at Central Elementary. He has two children, Griffin, a sophomore at Murray State majoring in Civil Engineering, and Gracelyn, a junior at Marshall County High School.
