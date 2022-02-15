The McCracken County wrestling team took to the mats over the weekend to compete in the First Region tournament in an effort to qualify for semi-state.
A total of eight different Mustangs placed sixth or better in their individual weight classes. Six of those eight qualified for state by placing fourth or better. Parker McKee placed second in his 126 weight class, Hunter Hawthorne placed second in the 144 weight class, James Barragan placed third in the 138 weight class, Frankie Nutt placed third in the 215 class, Brayden Howard placed fourth in the 150 class and Malachi Gray placed fourth in the 165 class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.