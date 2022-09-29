The death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, rocked the nation. In a horrific act of violence, Fletcher was abducted while on a morning run and later killed. This has had an impact on individuals across the nation, largely young women, and especially young women who run.

Braelyn Spalding is a seventh grade cross-country runner for the Marshall County Middle School team, and during the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational sported #FinishElizasRun in marker on her arm to raise awareness for this tragedy.

