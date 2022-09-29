The death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, rocked the nation. In a horrific act of violence, Fletcher was abducted while on a morning run and later killed. This has had an impact on individuals across the nation, largely young women, and especially young women who run.
Braelyn Spalding is a seventh grade cross-country runner for the Marshall County Middle School team, and during the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational sported #FinishElizasRun in marker on her arm to raise awareness for this tragedy.
“When Braelyn sent me the question of whether or not she could write #FinishElizasRun on her arm, I teared up,” Head Coach Chris Kerrick said. “Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but it hits close to home knowing that a seventh grade girl, who should be innocent to the world’s evils, understands it all too soon.”
Kerrick was inspired by Spalding’s request, and she was inspired by her need to help others understand the importance of tragedies like these.
“This (being abducted) is a huge fear for me and something I feel like should be recognized,” Spalding said. “It brought up a lot of feelings of empathy and a little bit of fear too because I realized that this could happen anywhere.”
Spalding notes this is a thought that oftentimes occupies her run, along with the majority of female long-distance runners.
Spalding wants to use her platform now to alert others to the seriousness of this situation, and encourage them to be cautious.
“It will definitely cause me to be a lot more careful and cautious while I am running,” Spalding said. “I will be taking extra steps to ensure safety while I run, especially as I get older.”
“My wife is a runner, and it’s stories like Liza’s that hit hard for me. Anytime Beth (Kerrick) goes out for a night run I ask her if she has a flashlight, what her route is, and I always track her location. After the disappearance of Liza, it never clicked why she would ask me to go run with her at night, despite the fact I ran earlier in the day,” Kerrick said. “I hate that she has to take extra precautions that are never a concern of mine. I can go run anywhere at any time and never think twice about it.”
Spalding began running when she was in the fifth grade and joined the middle school team in sixth grade. Running with the team at Marshall County has been a largely positive experience for her, citing it has brought her ‘out of her shell’ and given her a lot of confidence.
Spalding says she is blessed to run for Kerrick, noting she feels like he has helped make her, not only a better runner, but also a better person.
“I just felt like I have grown so much as a person ever since the season started and I am very grateful to Coach Kerrick for picking me up and starting to train with me,” she said.
