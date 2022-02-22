Since 2014, the Second District championship has been dominated by a Blue Tornado and a wild Mustang. And on Monday night at St. Mary’s gymnasium, it was no different. The Lady Mustangs took home their seventh district title since the two schools began their crosstown rivalry with a 92-48 victory.
“There are so many words to say (about this team), I think it’s outstanding,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “The kids have brought it since day one, and that’s on October 15.”
As both cheer sections roared through St. Mary’s “The Holy Hardwood,” the ladies tipped off with momentum shifting in favor of the Lady Mustangs as seconds ticked away after the tip-off. With the first basket made by Shymiya Daye, the Stangs set the tone within the first two minutes of action.
Jayla Reed scored Paducah’s first point in the game with six minutes left at the free-throw line. Mere moments later, she would put up a 2-point basket before McCracken Mikee Buchanan shot a 3-pointer to increase their lead 15-3.
“They surprised me early on in the year, and they have become one of the best teams in the state of Kentucky,” Sivills said. “We still have some unfinished business that we want to take care of, and it’s one of those things where it is one game at a time. They are a fun bunch to coach. It’s one of those things where this doesn’t happen every year — it’s one of the generational type teams.”
To no surprise, McCracken’s Destiny Thomas had early command quickly in the first half of the night. With less than three minutes left in the first quarter, the Lady Mustangs had jumped to a 22-7 lead as Tilghman called a timeout for both teams to regroup.
“It has been a journey, one heck of a journey,” Thomas said. “We loved it, every single bit of it, especially with me coming back and being able to help my team. I know how it was on the sideline (last season), but coming back out here, I’m able to help the team and look forward to it. We’re just trying to win as long and as possible.”
Free throws and fouls defined the second quarter as McCracken County (28-1) took advantage of every Paducah Tilghman (12-13) faux pas. Tilghman’s Dasia Garland collected five points for her Lady Tornado, making five out of six successful free throws. However, when Garland wasn’t at the line, McCracken’s Claire Johnson, Thomas, Buchanan, and Caroline Sivills found themselves there, making 11 successful free throw shots out of 12.
By the half, the Lady Mustangs’ lead inflated to 55-22 as Thomas, Johnson, and Buchanan were in total control with 41 points between the showstopping trio, outscoring their opponent.
“It’s fun to practice, and it’s fun in games,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable season that I don’t want to end. We have some things in front of us that we want to achieve and see what happens.”
During the third quarter, Garland earned her 500th career rebound for Paducah Tilghman as a junior.
The Lady Tornado collected 13 points in the quarter, with Reed, Garland, and Diamond Gray working together to keep their team from succumbing under the pressure of McCracken’s stealthy defense. For McCracken County, the third quarter was all 2-point shots and one crowd-pleasing three from Johnson, causing Mustang Nation to roar throughout the gymnasium.
Tallying 24 points in the quarter, the Lady Mustangs were not backing down with eyes on the district title.
The final quarter allowed McCracken County to include younger talents in postseason play, including Grace Henderson, who appeared at the free-throw line four times, making three successful shots as time ticked away and the lead grew in abundance. Jordan Bufford also made a name for herself with an incredible 3-point shot during the home stretch.
Tilghman’s Abby Worth also got in on the 3-point fun, collecting six points in the final quarter.
Gray, like Henderson, made three successful free throws to assist in her team’s 19 points in the fourth.
McCracken County 36 19 24 13 92
Paducah Tilghman 9 13 13 19 48
McCracken County: Thomas 25, Johnson 16, Buchanan 16, Daye 8, Briley Benton 7, Grace Henderson 5, Haidyn Green 5, Caroline Sivills 4, Jordan Bufford 3, Hannah Riley 2. Field Goals: 23 3-pointers: 9 Free throws: 19/28 Record: 28-1
Paducah Tilghman: Garland 15, Reed 13, Diamond Gray 10, Worth 6, Rosie Minter 4. Field Goals: 15 3-pointers: 2 Free throws: 12/20 Record: 12-13
