Seven Murray State student-athletes have been honored by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association with the 2021-22 Scholastic All-American Award.
John Blanton, Dana Buesseler, Allison Henry, Noelle Meals, Scott Patterson, Kylie Wright and Abigail Zinsmeyer all received the prestigious award. The CRCA Scholastic All-American award honors individuals who achieve at a high level academically, in addition to their commitment as student-athletes.
