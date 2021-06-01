The McCracken County Mustang baseball team has secured the Second District championship for the seventh season in a row.
On Monday night, the Mustangs won the title over the St. Mary Vikings in a 12-2 blowout at Brooks Stadium with a heavy offense and bulletproof pitching.
“I thought our guys stayed focused,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “And we did what we needed to do today.”
The Mustangs jumped on the board in the first inning when Braden Vinyard hit a line drive to center field, scoring Rivers Moffatt and advancing Brandon Dodd to third.
The next batter, Jack Bennett, tripled on a scorching line drive to center field, scoring courtesy runner Cameron Willis and Brandon Dodd to quickly make the game 3-0.
Ben Higdon started for the Mustangs on the mound and went four innings. The recent McCracken graduate surrendered two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking three.
“Pitching did a good job, and I thought Ben (Higdon) pitched sharp and got a little bit flat in the fourth,” Hobbs said. “Ross (Aldridge) came in and did a really good job. We were going to close with (Josh) Tucker, but then offensively, we shortened it up.”
Ross Aldridge came in relief of Higdon in the top of the fifth. The crafty flamethrower went two innings, silencing St. Mary in the hit and run columns.
Offensively, Grant Godwin led his team with three of the 13 total hits against the Vikings. Godwin went 3-for-4 in his appearance.
“We did what we needed to do, and we’re going to practice at nine in the morning, get on the field and get back to work,” Hobbs said. “We’re ready to play Saturday, whoever we draw.”
McCracken continued to tally runs across the board in every inning except the second. By the fourth, the Mustangs led 7-2.
During the top half of the fourth inning, St. Mary scored its two lone runs of the game when Jack Bell singled to right field, allowing Bryce Haas to score. Michael Lurtz would follow with a single to center, allowing Landon Durbin to score.
Godwin led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple and would later score on a Vinyard single to right field, upping the score to 10-2.
The score would elevate to 11-2 on an RBI double from Eli James, bouncing off the wall and scoring Willis.
The final run of the night for McCracken came on a Miller Green single to left field, scoring Jack Bennett.
“This is great. I’m proud of our guys,” Hobbs said. “You want to win the district championship and know that you’re going to play a runner-up from another district. We’ve got a lot of work left to do, and I’m excited at what these guys can do. They’re focused, loose, and I think we’re in a good place.”
Moffatt (two runs), Godwin (one run, three hits, one RBI), Dodd (one run, one hit, one RBI), Vinyard (two hits, two RBIs), Bennett (two runs, one hit, two RBIs), James (two runs, two hits, one RBI), Nate Lang (one run, two hits), Dylan Riley (one run, one hit, three RBIs), and Green (one hit, one RBI) contributed to the victory.
Parker MacCauley (one hit), Bryce Haas (one run, one hit), Durbin (one run), Bell (one hit, one RBI), and Lurtz (one hit, one RBI) each collected hits during the championship game.
Luke Heath took the loss for St. Mary, surrendering seven runs on seven hits, striking out one, and walking three in 3 1/3 innings.
Brandon Quigley appeared in relief for the Vikings, throwing two innings while surrendering five runs on six hits.
St. Mary upsets Paducah Tilghman in semifinalsSt. Mary pulled off an upset against the titan team of Paducah Tilghman to open play on Monday.
In the semifinal round of the district tournament, the Vikings earned the 6-2 win at Brooks Stadium and punched their ticket into regional play next weekend at McCracken County.
“I’m very proud of our boys,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “They played fundamental baseball, the pitchers threw strikes, and our defense was there backing them up and making plays.”
Michael Lurtz earned the victory against the Blue Tornado. Lurtz surrendered one run on two hits in four innings while striking out three and walking none.
Parker MacCauley appeared in relief and recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for St. Mary. MacCauley went three innings and struck out four.
“Our offense had timely hitting, and the boys did an excellent job of executing the plan that we had,” Haas said. “I tip my hat to Tremayne’s (Donald) club, Tilghman is a good ball club, and this is a big win for our program, and I’m proud of our kids for coming through.”
Landon Durbin went 3-for-4 at the plate and led his team with three hits.
Cade Fleming (two runs), MacCauley (two runs, two hits), Bryce Haas (two runs, two hits, one RBI), Durbin (three hits, three RBIs), and Lurtz (one hit) assisted in the win over Paducah Tilghman.
For Tilghman, John Kiebler led the way with a team-high two hits.
John Kiebler (one run, two hits), Justin West (one hit, one RBI), and Devin Kiebler (one hit) collected the four hits in the season-ending loss.
Caleb Payne took the loss for the Blue Tornado on the mound, surrendering five runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Payne struck out six and walked one.
Jalen Seay appeared in relief and finished the game. Seay allowed two hits and one run while striking out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.