Maggie Aydt’s road to the University of Kentucky hasn’t been a smooth one. Instead, it’s been a story of heartbreak, rebounding and success.
“Where do I start?” McCracken County High School track head coach Jesse Byrd said about what he losing when Aydt graduates.
“I’m losing a leader. Probably close to one of the top point scorers in track history for McCracken County. Also an overall great person.
“There has been progression, there have been setbacks that set up for major comebacks,” Byrd said.
Injuries have been a big factor in Aydt’s story of her high school running career.
“I had tendonitis in my knee before regionals my freshman year,” Aydt said. “That put me out of regionals and state. Then my junior year of the cross country season I had a stress fracture in my foot, so that put me out for 12 weeks and then it was a long time getting back to where I was fitness-wise.”
When Aydt was not competing, Byrd said that she was the biggest supporter of the team despite being hurt.
“If you take a picture of a cheerleader minus the pom-poms and the outfit, that’s exactly what she was,” Byrd said.
Aydt was in a walking boot and would go to certain points on the track in the mud and cheer on her team.
She said her greatest memory on the track came in her sophomore year.
She was coming back from tendonitis and was competing in the First Region Class AAA 5,000-meter race, where she put her personal-best time up in dramatic fashion.
“I went into it probably ranked second and behind a senior,” Aydt said. “It was a really great day and I was feeling good. In the last 800 meters, I was sitting on her for at least 2 1/2 miles. Then in the last 800, I kicked in and passed her.”
In that race, Aydt placed first with a time of 18:31, while No. 1 region-ranked senior Karlee Hoffman of Daviess County came in second with an 18:46.
Aydt feels like her sophomore year in cross country was the best she’s had. In Aydt’s senior season, she has made a name for herself on the track and some big schools took notice. She had offers from Ole Miss, Alabama and Kentucky.
She decided to go to the University of Kentucky and stay near home.
“The team culture that I think they have was important,” Aydt said. “I think that it will push me to do my best and to be the best person I can be. I also believe that the coach really saw potential in me that no one else saw.”
Aydt’s parents and the McCracken County school community have been a big help and encouragement through the ups and downs of her career.
Her parents, though, are the ones that she said have been the biggest supporters of all.
“They’ve been there with me through the ups and downs and everything, when I got injured they were my biggest supporters,” Aydt said. “They were there for me as a shoulder to cry on, and I just wouldn’t be here without them and they were also some of my biggest supporters also when I was signing and trying to decide where I wanted to go to college.
“They’re not super-hard on me because I’m my biggest critic and so they just let me do my thing, and then when I ask for advice, they give me, I feel like, perfect advice. I think they’ve done a great job at parenting and not trying to be my coach.”
Byrd said that even though there are going to be other athletes on his team, Aydt is one that is special.
“There isn’t another Maggie, I can tell you that,” Byrd said. “The work ethic that she has to show up every day, I mean, it’s no complaints. It’s just, ‘Yes sir, sure, that’s what you want me to do, perfect.’ There’s no replacement for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.