On this day in local sports...
2019 — In Athens, Murray State manages 17 points against one of the top FBS defenses in the country, but ultimately falls in a lopsided affair, 63-17, to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Wide receiver DaQuon Green scoots for an early 60-yard touchdown, while quarterback Preston Rice goes 20-for-25 with 216 yards passing in his second college game... At the Paducah SportsPlex, Community Christian Academy and Christian Fellowship again collide for an All “A” First Region volleyball title (the fourth straight year), and the Eagles win a tight one — 25-22 and 27-25. Abigail Cima and Emma Alexander finish with 12 kills and 19 assists, respectively, and advance to All “A” State Tournament play in Richmond.
2010 — Drew Wrinkle pulls out a hat trick to help lead the Heath Pirates to a 4-2 First District win over Lone Oak. Pressed into goalkeeping duties last season due to a knee injury to Logan Carroll, Wrinkle tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko: “I’m just glad to be back on the field. I had to pick up Logan and they wanted me back there because of my length, but I’m back at my best position.”
2005 — Details emerge from an Aug. 27 incident in Murray, in which certain members of the Murray State men’s basketball team and football team engaged in an on-campus fight on Aug. 27 near the College Courts complex. Through the Kentucky Open Records Act, Sun news reporter Bill Bartleman learns the identity of four football players involved, and an injured athlete — Mike McCoy, of the basketball team. Those four players were Jonathan Eiland, Eugene Russell, Onsha Whittaker and Jeremy Breedlove. Only one suspended player — former Mississippi State tailback Nick Turner — was publicly identified, due to the move from coach Joe Pannunzio.
2000 — Samford uses the triple-option to run out the final 10:15 of the fourth quarter, to edge out Murray State football 19-17 in Birmingham, Alabama. Greg Miller’s 32-yard field goal at the 10:15 mark would’ve given the Racers the lead, but a narrow miss finished it. “We didn’t come ready to play, especially in the first half,” Pannunzio tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “We gave them how much, 180 yards rushing in the first half? And their fullback (Kadell Wright) gets 98.”
1995 — With its former head coach, Allan Cox, now at Madisonville, Paducah Tilghman football is preparing to go for its 600th program win when it faces the Maroons this week. “It’s a no-win situation,” Cox tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “I’ve known a lot of the Tilghman kids since they were in third grade, and I wish them all the success in the world. There are a lot of other teams I would rather beat, but I don’t like to lose, either.”
1990 — Nashville’s Whites Creek defeats Paducah Tilghman in overtime, 7-0, behind a strong defensive battle between both teams. Officially, the Blue Tornado collected 21 total yards — 10 on the ground and 11 in the air. Quarterback Billy Jack Haskins was dropped for 33 yards in losses alone. Whites Creek manages 222 yards of offense, but misses on two field goal attempts before scoring on a 15-yard pass in extra time... Over at Lone Oak, Heath blasts the Flash 40-7 behind eight rushers and more than 250 yards on the ground, led by Direk Todd’s 74 yards on 15 carries... Steve Dismore stops Ballard Memorial fullback Tony Caldwell on fourth down at the Reidland 4-yard line to preserve a 14-6 win for the Greyhounds.
1985 — In Murray, freshman tailback Rodney Payne ties a school record with four rushing touchdowns, and the Murray State Racers edge out Southeast Missouri State 33-25 at Roy Stewart Stadium. Payne’s fourth touchdown, a 1-yarder with 21 seconds left, secures the win over the (then) Indians. “I felt good,” Payne tells Sun assistant sports editor Larry Schmidt. “I just put it in my mind that I could do it.”
1980 — Murray State football gets a 19-6 win over Southeast Missouri State in Murray, but not before kicker David Tuck misses on a point-after-try to end the school’s longest streak of PAT makes. Tuck was 31-for-31 in ‘79, but is now 0-for-1 in ‘80.
