On this day in local sports...
2019 — In doubleheader action, McCracken County soccer pulls the sweep of Second District rival St. Mary. The Mustangs win 6-2 and get a goal from five different players (Josh Kuntz, Riley King, Dylan Deweese, Tripp Horton, Nathan King), while the Vikes get scores from Joey Eggemeyer and Vasav Rachan. The Lady Mustangs win 7-1 over the Lady Vikes, getting a hat trick from Hillary Hollowell and two goals from Olivia Bogaczyk. ... Paducah Tilghman gets a late free kick from Jack Hutcheson, as the Tornado top Trigg County 2-1 in Cadiz.
2015 — Murray State football opens the 2015 season with a 40-point win over Kentucky Wesleyan, 52-12 at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Redshirt-junior quarterback K.D. Humphries goes 25-for-34 with 385 yards passing and five touchdowns... McCracken County’s Carlos Flowers, a sophomore, nabs two goals and two assists in a 10-0 Second District rout of St. Mary, and in the nightcap, Jasmine Perry and Maddye Rice both score four goals to help push the Lady Mustangs to a 10-0 win over the Lady Vikes.
2010 — At a packed War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield, Cardinals kicker Marc Wynstra delivers the dagger in OT — a 25-yarder — to pace Mayfield over Paducah Tilghman, 23-20. “I figured it was coming to me when they didn’t score in the overtime,” Wynstra tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “I was like ‘OK, this is my chance to do something special. We’ve got this.’ I always thought I would love to have a chance to win it like that.” Wynstra’s kick ends only the second OT contest in the rivalry’s 97-game history. The first came in 2006, when Mayfield won 14-7. Tilghman’s OT possession ended on an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 3-yard line, when J.D. Harmon just misses hauling in Sam Cox’s pass... Meanwhile, in Reidland, the Greyhounds get 218 yards and three touchdowns from Collin Spink, good enough to propel for a 57-16 win over visiting Todd County Central.
2005 — In Starkville, Mississippi, Murray State grabs an early lead on Mississippi State, 6-3, at Davis Wade Stadium, before the Bulldogs rattle off 35 unanswered to easily win. “Omarr Conner just exploited our secondary,” MSU’s Joe Pannunzio tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “Our style of defense is such that we want to stop the run and make teams have to throw the ball, but we have to make plays back there. They were so good running the ball that we didn’t have the luxury of giving them any help back there.”
2000 — Bill Bradley needs three sets to defeat Joe Navrkal 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to win the Men’s “A” Division singles finals at the Paducah Sun Invitational at the Lone Oak Tennis Center. In Men’s “B” singles, Randy Mitchell defeats Lee Shell 7-5, 6-3, and in the “Open” Division Nicola Aracic tops Thiago Gondim 6-3, 6-2. ... In Bowling Green, Paducah’s Monroe Sloan teams with Frankfort’s Ben Moore to take runner-up honors in doubles at the Kentucky Hardcourt Tennis Championships, falling to Louisville’s Billy Evans and Bert Edwards 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.
1985 — After two weeks of regular-season football, the Paducah Sun sports staff pick ‘em is in a pretty tight race. Larry Schmidt (11-7), Steve Millizer (14-4), Kevin Stewart (12-6) and Ward Willingham (10-8) make up the vaunted Sun panel, and with the two-game lead, Millizer picks Tilghman over Lone Oak, Trigg County over Heath, Christian County over Mayfield, Murray over Reidland, Marshall County over Caldwell County, Fulton City over Ballard Memorial, Fort Campbell over Fulton County, Franklin-Simpson over Russellville, Crittenden County over Webster County, Hopkinsville over Union County, and Massac County over Sesser.
1975 — The Hopkins County Board of Education announces the indefinite suspension of Madisonville-North Hopkins football coach Bernard Brant, following misconduct during his team’s game last Friday against Christian County. Allegedly, Brant ordered the school’s band off the football field at halftime, claiming it was taking too much time for its halftime performance.
1965 — Powerful Hopkinsville wallops Paducah Tilghman, 27-7, at McRight Field in Paducah, as Pete Moore and John Fuqua combine for 235 of the Bengals’ 352 yards of rushing. The Tornado do manage more than 160 yards rushing in the loss, with Jim Varble and Terry Wood the biggest benefactors in the running game. ... In Marion, Murray’s Steve Doran powers a strong single-wing attack against Crittenden County for a 28-0 win. Doran scores one touchdown on the ground and passes for two others, while kicking all four extra points. ... In Mayfield, the Redbirds rebuff Caldwell County with a fourth-quarter rally, and top the Tigers 26-13 in the season opener for both squads. In that fourth quarter, Caldwell quarterback Garnett Scott has his punt blocked by Terry Thomas and recovered by Bobby Bennett. Four plays later, Butch Edwards plunges in for a 1-yard touchdown with the tie-breaking score and 5:22 remaining. Richard Chapman later intercepts a Scott pass, and Randy Holmes scores from 1 yard out to seal it. Bud Qualk’s 45-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter cuts Caldwell’s early 13-0 lead in half.
1955 — With Mel Janick and Larry Warren off the Murray State College football team, Thoroughbreds coach Fred Faurot is in a bit of a bind at the center position, according to Sun sports editor Bill Carter. Paducah’s Chester Caddas didn’t play enough in 1954 to letter, and is inexperienced. Is there a possibility that Caldwell County’s Al Giordano (originally from Farmingdale, New York), the great freshman guard of 1954, will be moved to the spot? “It’s up to Giordano,” Faurot tells the Sun. “If he doesn’t want to change, I won’t force it.” Other locals who open the season on Murray’s roster: Mayfield’s Kay Rogers, Mayfield’s Don Sparks, Cadiz’s Charles Bush, Princeton’s Jim Williamson, Mayfield’s Otis Elliott, Paducah’s Phil Foster, Murray’s Chad Stewart and Paducah’s Don Johnson.
