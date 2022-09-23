For most, senior year of high school is a time of reflection and a time to make lifelong memories that begin and end with athletics, friends, and the school they have called home for four years. For student-athletes, each time they step on the court or field during their senior year, it is bittersweet as they leave everything they have out there.
Although the school year is only a month old, the fall sports regular season is winding down with the postseason straight ahead. For four student-athletes in the local area, they reflect on the last few years as a Blue Tornado, a Mustang, and a Viking.
This week, The Paducah Sun spoke with Paducah Tilghman’s Myles Middleton, McCracken County’s Jack Bradley and Piper Mullinax, and St. Mary’s Ashley Sullivan about looking back on their high school careers and journeys through their respective sports of football, soccer, and volleyball.
“Throughout my high school career, I have probably felt every form of emotion you can feel,” Middleton said. “I’ve played through Tilghman at our best, to building from the ground up and starting a fresh slate. I went from a nervous freshman playing varsity, to a senior who strides to make himself and the team stronger even after I leave, with all the hardships in between.”
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado soccer program has rewritten the script this season, working together to build the program to its former glory, with Middleton leading the way. Per KHSAA, Middleton leads the team with eight goals in 11 games with statistics filed. In addition, he has one assist filed with KHSAA.
“I had to learn leading is not demanding. It’s leading by example for every teammate that looks up to you whether they’re looking for guidance or just someone in their corner,” Middleton said. “The physical and mental toll soccer can press on you can be a hardship only your brothers on that team will understand, but I am truly grateful for every memory Paducah Tilghman soccer has given me.”
McCracken County’s Mullinax has been a staple for the volleyball program since her first varsity appearance. She and her Lady Mustangs are a force to be reckoned with in the First Region year after year, but like all good things, Mullinax’s time as a Mustang volleyball player is almost complete.
“Throughout my years of McCracken volleyball, I have learned work ethic and determination,” Mullinax said. “I have dedicated five years to this program, and I would never trade it for the world. My senior season has been off to a great start.”
Going into Thursday night, Mullinax leads her team with 336 assists and 45 service aces.
In addition, she’s collected five blocks, 34 kills, and 60 digs in 16 games played this season.
“The overall team chemistry plays a huge factor in our success,” Mullinax said. “So having close bonds with my teammates makes it so special.”
While the McCracken County football program is in a rebuilding period under the new head coach Jonathan Smith, Bradley has been a leading contributor for the Mustangs in touchdowns. He is also a vital part of the McCracken County basketball program that will begin working for another regional run in the coming months.
“I love the culture that McCracken County sports have. I’ve made many friendships I wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for basketball and football,” Bradley said. “I also appreciate the coaches that I’ve had pushing me to put in the work during the off season.”
Bradley currently leads the team in yards gained receiving with 186 and four touchdown pass receptions. In addition, he leads the team in scoring with fellow senior Pryor Lamb.
The two have a combined 48 points in five games.
“We started off rough this season in football, but I truly believe we are turning things around,” Bradley said. “In the Mayfield game, we started clicking on offense, and then in the Marshall game, we began to come together, so I’m excited to see how the rest of the year pans out.”
As for basketball, Bradley says he has high expectations this season. Last March, the Mustangs fell in the regional championship game, 35-28, against Murray at CFSB.
“My time as a St. Mary volleyball player has been a roller coaster. I have started junior varsity and varsity from seventh grade through senior year,” Sullivan said. “There have been a lot of ups and downs. Being such a small school meant that we never had a lot of girls available to play for our JV and varsity teams. Most schools have two teams, whereas our team had to play JV and became exhausted before varsity even started.”
Sullivan’s time with the Lady Vikings began quite a long time ago, and her love for the program and her school has never faltered. So far this season, St. Mary has surged with nine wins and made program history by defeating Paducah Tilghman for the first time. Her ability to block and keep the ball moving for her team creates an atmosphere that keeps Vikings fans excited throughout each set.
“Our team has had to come from the bottom, but we have risen to the team that we are today. As a team captain throughout my high school career, I have been given the privilege to guide and watch my team rise to the challenges we have faced,” Sullivan said. “We have persevered from not being the best team to winning back-to-back tournaments, season games, and district games, including defeating Paducah Tilghman for the first time in history. I could not be more proud of our team this year and cannot wait to see where the future takes them.”
The regular season for each sport will wrap up next month, with postseason play beginning. The seniors have faced a global pandemic, heartbreak, and happiness. They created lifelong friendships throughout their sports and will leave a lasting impression on their respective programs for years to come.
