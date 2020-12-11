Sebastian Lawrence. Charvell McCallister. Brendan Dahncke. Gaige Jacobs. Dijon Miles. Ashkahn Nabavi. Daniel Klukan. Kenny Walls. Dire Dougherty. Nathan Jackson. Samuel Wortham.
Murray’s Class of 2021 is full of guys with no accomplishment too small, especially in a season like no other, where practice wasn’t guaranteed, opponents changed on the fly, and Friday night wasn’t a promise.
Now, the Tigers (8-3) find themselves four quarters away from the KHSAA Class 2A state championships — a terrific Lexington Christian team in front of them tonight in the semifinals.
And according to seventh-year MHS skipper Keith Hodge, Murray isn’t playing this deep into December without the leadership and example from this unit.
“This group, coming in as freshmen, we knew that they were going to be a special group,” Hodge said. “We knew that they had the talent, and even the leadership qualities, that could result in something big happening to them. We just knew they had to stay the course, and as a team just trust what we’ve been trying to accomplish and trust changing our mindset to where we can compete with anyone we line up with.”
The Tigers haven’t seen the semifinals since a 2014 hotly-debated road loss at DeSales, in what was another strong senior class in guys like RJ Daniels, Dante Darcus, Jonathan Curd, Luke Roth, John Ryne Winchester, Keshon Love, Elijah Sholar and Tandyn Sheppard.
It’s been a long road of growth since, and there were certainly road blocks along the way.
Mayfield was the big one, but a second-round loss to Owensboro Catholic in 2017, a third-round loss to the Cardinals in 2018, and a second-round loss to the Cardinals in 2019 were experiences for these guys.
Invaluable, at that, as loss can shape success.
“And over the past couple of years, we’ve been able to slowly get back into that rhythm and groove where we need to be,” Hodge added. “Where we can get to a point to play at this level. And it’s a great feeling, obviously, and with everything going on this year — not knowing how things were panning out, or if you were going to be shut down for two weeks, or if you were even going to get to play, or what was happening — being where we are, it’s kind of definitely surreal. And I think everyone feels that way. This season was a different feeling all year long. There were talks all the time of, ‘What’s tomorrow going to be like?’
“But it’s a great feeling for these kids, and I’m super proud of them. The reason why we’re here is because of how hard they’ve worked, and how they’ve bought in to being what we want to do week in and week out. And I think what we have faced this year ... it’s been huge for us. I think it’s allowed us to focus on the game, and the things we need to fix.”
Teams typically are what they are 11 weeks into the season, and the Eagles under Doug Charles are no exception.
His junior quarterback, Drew Nieves, has put together a spectacular resume — where he’s 150-for-243 (61.7%) for 2,317 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher, where he’s picked up 326 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries.
With Nieves at the helm, LCA (9-1) has prolific wins against Paul Laurence Dunbar (in the 2020 Class 6A state semifinals against Male), Pikeville (the 2019 Class A champion), Danville (the 2017 Class 2A state champions), Lexington Catholic (49-41 losers to Boyle County in the opening week of the 2020 Class 4A playoffs), Somerset (the 2019 Class 2A state champions) and DeSales (15-14 losers in the 2019 Class 3A playoffs against Belfry).
Nieves and the Eagles have had only one setback this season, in a 40-6 loss to Frederick Douglass — playing Owensboro tonight for a berth in the 2020 Class 5A state championship game in Lexington next week. Nieves threw four interceptions in the loss.
He’s got a pair of junior wideouts on his wings, too, in Xavier Brown (805 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Mason Moore (805 yards, nine touchdowns), and the offense is completely balanced in playcalls up to this point: 262 pass attempts, 260 rush attempts.
“No. 1, it’s always hard to simulate that,” Hodge said. “Throughout the season, we’ve seen passing here and there, but we’ve not really seen that’s doing what they do, and they do it so well. They’re very efficient. They have a game plan going into every game, where you can tell they want to be very up-tempo from the start. And they really try to get you behind.
“We’ve tried to simulate their tempo in practice to give our defense the best look that we can of all their formations, their motions that they use. But it’s hard to simulate their two wide receivers. Both of them are really special athletes who do some really good things for them. Trying to focus on one thing or another, overthinking can get you beat. We’ve got to focus on the whole thing. We’re focused on what do, and how we think they’re going to attack us.”
Where Murray has been extremely gifted, of course, is its well-noted rush defense and rushing attack — methodically pushing on offense, while stymieing opponents on the ground.
LCA isn’t terrible at stopping the run either, as it’s allowed 97.6 yards per game against them, and more than 170 yards in the air.
The Tigers’ timing and tempo will be just as important as it has been all year, and in order to see Kroger Field next Friday, is making it simple.
“They try to put you in panic mode,” he said. “But this can’t be a scoring match. Trying to outscore them can’t be our goal. They have a very balanced offense, and they run more formations and motions than anyone I’ve ever coached against. Our plan has to be to slow them down, and put them in bad situations.”
