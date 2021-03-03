Senior leadership shined in the 87-49 McCracken County victory over the Community Christian Academy Warriors on Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
Mustangs seniors Noah Dumas, Jackson Allen and Gavin Etherton played big minutes in the game and produced.
Allen shot with confidence from the 3-point line Tuesday night. Despite not being able to play in many games, this one was special.
“It feels great,” Allen said. “It’s great that I have great teammates to rely on me and let me have a good night and a fun night on Senior Night. ...”
Etherton had eight points, but his defense and his size made CCA’s shots at the rim difficult.
“I never thought we would have a season,” Etherton said. “We got our senior game and I was really excited.”
Dumas led the team in scoring with 17 points and saw his team earn the No. 1 seed in the district.
“It’s a blessing that we even got a season this year,” Dumas said. “Last year when COVID hit, we didn’t expect to have a season so we are thankful that we got to have a season. We are just going to keep working hard and keep pushing forward.”
The Mustangs came out slow in the first period and could not get shots to fall. Despite the slow start, CCA trailed after the first, 23-11.
From there the Mustangs played on fire. They controlled both sides of the floor and built a 31-point lead going into the half, 55-24.
The Mustangs did not look back from there and by the fourth quarter, McCracken had a mercy rule lead 76-33.
CCA had bright spots in the game. Jamison Smith played well and had a great defensive effort. CCA just could not find the offense to keep up with the Mustangs. McCracken County finished undefeated in the region and will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
BOYS
MCCRACKEN 87, CCA 49
McCracken County 23-32-21-11—87
CCA 11-13-9-16—49
McCracken County Leading Scorers: Noah Dumas-17, Jackson Allen-14, Carson Purvis-10, Ian McCune-9, Gavin Etherton-8
CCA Leading Scorers: Eli Paxton-8, Tyson Winsett-8, Prince Kahnplaye- 7, Ty Wilson -5, Job Harrison-5.
Lady Mustangs win bigFrom beginning to end, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs dominated on both ends of the court to cruise to a 70-11 victory over the Community Christian Lady Warriors.
It was all the McCracken from start to finish. There was not just one Lady Mustang that stood out in the game, as everyone on the floor got points in the game. Briley Benton did lead the team with 19 points.
At the end of the first half, McCracken County had a 47-4 lead, as CCA did not score a field goal in the first half.
The defense from the Lady Mustangs was smothering in the game. They ran both a full-court press as well as a half-court press that made every pass from the Lady Warriors difficult. The Lady Mustangs caused several turnovers that led to transition points.
GIRLS
MCCRACKEN 79, CCA 11
McCracken County 23-24-18-14—79
CCA 2-2-2-5—11
McCracken County Top Scorers: Briley Benton-19, Haidyn Green-13, Caroline Sivills-12, Jayden Skaggs-10, Claire Johnson-8, Mikee Buchanan-8.
CCA Scorers: Regan Cross-6, Carmella Saxton-5.
