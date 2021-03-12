It was all cheers and tears after the 60-30 victory for the St. Mary Vikings on Thursday night.
The senior starting five came out and dominated early with an 11-0 run in the first four minutes in the first period. Fulton County got on the board late and at the end of the first, St. Mary led 14-5.
They never looked back from then on. Going into the half the lead had grown to 32-15.
Senior Parker MacCauley had a career night with 32 points in the game. Jack Bell played a big part in-game as well with 12 points.
Fulton County struggled in the game with the defensive pressure from the Vikings and just couldn’t get much going.
Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Vikings seniors started to come out one by one to standing ovations from the St. Mary crowd on the way to the win.
St. Mary 14 18 16 12 — 60
Fulton County 6 10 8 7 — 30
St. Mary Leading Scorers: MacCauley- 32, Bell- 12, Haas- 7.
Fulton County Leading Scorers: Bradley- 8, Gordon- 5, Garrett- 4.
Lady Pilots fly high in second quarterA big second quarter for the Fulton County Lady Pilots was enough to get a 51-32 win over the St. Mary Lady Vikings on Thursday night.
Lady Pilots eighth grader Jamesha Brown scored 19 of her team-high 26 points in the first half, as Fulton County outscored its hosts 14-3 in the second stanza for a 23-point advantage by halftime.
St. Mary made a furious push in the fourth quarter to pull the game within 12 at one point. But Fulton County made enough plays at the end to get out of Paducah with the win.
The Lady Vikings were led in scoring by Katelynn Burrus, who had 13 points.
St. Mary 11 3 6 12 — 32
Fulton County 18 14 11 8 — 51
St. Mary Leading Scorers: K. Burrus-26 13, O. Lorch- 7, A. Thomas-4, C.Crider-4.
Fulton County Leading Scorer: J. Brown- 26, E.Scott- 7, J. Davis- 7, T. McNeal- 4.
