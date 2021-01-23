DRAFFENVILLE — Friday was a big night for the Marshall County girls basketball team. Not only did all 10 Lady Marshals contribute points, but they also played lockdown defense as part of a 76-19 rout of visiting Paducah Tilghman on Senior Night.
“Tonight felt great,” Lady Marshal senior Cayson Conner said. “We knew that we could bother them (Tilghman) with our pressure on defense. I thought we got out to a slow start, but once we got going to the speed we like to play, I thought we played really well.”
The Lady Marshals’ start may have been slow in the eyes of Conner, but it was plenty good enough to build a big lead. In celebration of Senior Night, head coach Aaron Beth went with an all-senior starting lineup of Conner, Gabbi Lovett, Layne Pea, Maddie Darnall and Presley Jezik. The team’s sixth senior, Sophie Galloway, took the floor later in the opening period and led the way with six first-quarter points to help stake Marshall County (5-1) to a 23-6 lead after eight minutes.
The six seniors ended up combining for 52 points in the game. Conner and Galloway led the way with 14 points each, while Jezik added 12. Pea and Darnall chipped in five points apiece to go with two from Lovett.
While this year’s Senior Night came at an odd point in the year — much earlier than usual — Beth said it was a special occasion nonetheless.
“It’s weird having Senior Night now because we still have a lot of season left. So it’s a little bit different feel, but at the same time, I couldn’t be more proud of them and happy for them,” he said. “They deserve to have a night where they can kind of relax, and once we got that lead, it was just a fun game for them without as much pressure.”
The top-scoring non-seniors for the Lady Marshals on Friday were juniors Jada Driver (10 points) and Halle Langhi (7). Sophomore Mia Teague (5 points) and junior Neely Northcott (2) rounded out the roster’s scoring.
“I thought we came out and did a good job in the first quarter of building a lead so we could play a lot of different people and lineups the rest of the game,” Beth said. “Everybody scored tonight, which is unusual sometimes.”
Perhaps even more impressive was how well the Lady Marshals played defensively. Teams can be prone to get lax on that end of the floor with leads as big as Marshall County had on Friday. But the Lady Marshals remained largely engaged on defense throughout all 32 minutes.
“We focus a lot of attention on our defense because that’s what’s going to win you the big games and championships. If you advance in the postseason, you’re going to have to play defense day in and day out, so the girls have really started buying into that,” Beth said. “We’re trying to change things up a little bit with some presses and zone looks, and our man-to-man has been good all year, so we have a lot of versatility both on offense and defense.”
Marshall County outscored Tilghman 25-3 in the second quarter to take a 48-9 halftime lead. The Lady Blue Tornado (2-3) didn’t reach double digits until junior Jaaliyah Biggers made a free throw with 3:20 left in the third quarter, but Beth made sure to keep his team focused defensively.
“At one point during the third quarter, he (Beth) yelled, ‘We’re getting sloppy.’ So we had to regroup and gather ourselves and make sure we played to our potential,” Conner said.
Tilghman, which went into the fourth quarter trailing 58-14, was led in scoring by eighth-grader Nyjha Webster (5 points) and senior Natalie Warren (4).
Paducah Tilghman 6 3 5 5 — 19
Marshall County 23 25 10 18 — 76
Tilghman: Webster 5, Warren 4, Gray 2, Biggers 2, Smith 2, Reed 2, Wurth 1, Minter 1.
Marshall: Conner 14, Galloway 14, Jezik 12, Driver 10, Langhi 7, Pea 5, Darnall 5, Teague 5, Northcott 2, Lovett 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.