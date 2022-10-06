Jack Butts

Paducah Tilghman senior Jack Butts tees off on the 18th hole at the Bowling Green Country Club as his final hole of the 2022 KHSAA boys state tournament. He carded a 10-over-par 154 over the two-day tournament to represent the Blue Tornado and cap off a successful high school golf career.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The 2022 Kentucky boys golf season has officially come to an end, with the KHSAA state championship taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bowling Green County Club. One team and a pair of individuals from the First Region competed for a chance at a state title, and while a title wasn’t brought home, the First Region was represented by talented golfers.

In the individual field, seniors Jack Butts of Paducah Tilghman and Palmer Sims of St. Mary competed in what would be their last high school golf events.

Palmer Sims

St. Mary senior Palmer Sims chips onto the green in his last hole of the state tournament on Wednesday. He finished his final high school golf competition with a 21-over-par 165 and now has his sights set on the upcoming basketball season.
Trey Wall

Marshall County senior Trey Wall led the First Region golfers tied for 11th place after carding a two day event of 5-over-par 149 in the two-day event.

