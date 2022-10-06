Paducah Tilghman senior Jack Butts tees off on the 18th hole at the Bowling Green Country Club as his final hole of the 2022 KHSAA boys state tournament. He carded a 10-over-par 154 over the two-day tournament to represent the Blue Tornado and cap off a successful high school golf career.
St. Mary senior Palmer Sims chips onto the green in his last hole of the state tournament on Wednesday. He finished his final high school golf competition with a 21-over-par 165 and now has his sights set on the upcoming basketball season.
The 2022 Kentucky boys golf season has officially come to an end, with the KHSAA state championship taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bowling Green County Club. One team and a pair of individuals from the First Region competed for a chance at a state title, and while a title wasn’t brought home, the First Region was represented by talented golfers.
In the individual field, seniors Jack Butts of Paducah Tilghman and Palmer Sims of St. Mary competed in what would be their last high school golf events.
For Butts, this was his first trip to the state tournament in his high school career. He carded a 10-over-par 154 over the two day period to finish the tournament tied for 30th place.
The Blue Tornado senior had the best season of his high school career. Before the high school season even began Butts was on a hot streak, traveling the country taking home top honors. He brought that hot streak into his high school season where he won his first ever high school tournament.
“This was my first ever time playing in the state tournament so I wanted to come out and play my best,” Butts said. “It’s a tough course, there were some really tough greens, but I played my best.”
Over the two rounds he recorded three birdies and 12 bogies or higher, with the rest being pars. While this is the last high school event for Butts, he says he plans on playing collegiate golf after graduation, although he has yet to decide where he will end up.
As for the St. Mary senior, Palmer Sims isn’t a stranger to the Bowling Green state championship course. Sims qualified for the state tournament with the entire St. Mary Viking team last season where he finished tied for 95th with a score of 37-over-par. This go around he qualified as an individual and completed the two day tournament with a score of 21-over-par 165 to finish tied for 61st place.
Reflecting on his six years of high school golf Sims says it’s been a great ride.
“It’s been awesome, the teams we’ve had have been great,” Sims said. “St. Mary is a small school, but we’ve had the same strong roster and added two new guys this year. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs but it’s been great.”
Palmer is a multi-sport athlete who also shines on the basketball court. Now that the golf season is over, he says he looks forward to hitting the hardwood with his team.
“I talked with coach the other day after we qualified in regionals and he told me to bring the same momentum to basketball season,” Sims said.
On the team side of play, the Marshals finished the tournament with a team score of 51-over-par 627 to claim the Sixth place spot. Senior Trey Wall led the team with a score of 5-over-par 149 to finish tied for 11th place. Wall recently announced his commitment to play collegiate golf at Murray State University.
David Morris and Ryan Stokes tied for 42nd place with scores of 13-over-par 157. Logan Davis finished 60th with a score of 20-over-par 164 and Gunner Hoover finished tied for 72nd with a score of 25-over-par 169.
The girls will take the same course next as they compete in the state tournament. They will tee off on Friday for the first round and finish the season on Saturday.
Marshall County will also represent the First Region as a team on the girls side of play. The individual field will consist of St. Mary’s Ellie Roof, Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown, McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell, Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson and Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.