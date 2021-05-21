The First Region girls singles and doubles tennis tournaments got underway with first- and second-round play Wednesday at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center.
The boys tournaments started Tuesday, and all quarterfinal matches — boys and girls singles and doubles — were played on Thursday. All semifinal and championship matches are scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Match results from Wednesday and Thursday are below.
GIRLS SINGLES- FIRST ROUND
Marshall County’s Jessica Wells def. Ballard Memorial’s Zoe Wilson 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS SINGLES- SECOND ROUND
McCracken County’s Shelby Puryear def. CCA’s Annie Jones 6-0, 6-0
Murray’s Kyra Jones def. Mayfield’s Josie Hale 6-4, 6-4
Paducah Tilghman’s Abby Brown def. Calloway County’s Cana McDonald 6-0, 6-0
Marshall County’s Jessica Wells def. Graves County’s Laken Shultz 6-1, 6-0
Murray’s K’Lee Taylor def. Calloway County’s Gracie Turner 6-2, 6-1
McCracken County’s Maggie Smith def. Mayfield’s Joey Grace Sutla 6-0, 6-0
CCA’s Ella Harp def. Marshall County’s Courtney Phillips 7-6, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Natalie Lansden def. Graves County’s Josie Erdman 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS SINGLES- QUARTERFINALS
McCracken County’s Shelby Puryear def. Murray’s Kyra Jones 6-1, 6-1
Paducah Tilghman’s Abby Brown def. Marshall County’s Jessica Wells 6-4, 6-1
McCracken County’s Maggie Smith def. Murray’s K’Lee Taylor by default
Paducah Tilghman’s Natalie Lansden def. CCA’s Ella Harp 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS SINGLES- SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
McCracken County’s Shelby Puryear vs. Paducah Tilghman’s Abby Brown
McCracken County’s Maggie Smith vs. Paducah Tilghman’s Natalie Lansden
GIRLS DOUBLES- FIRST ROUND
Graves County’s Butler/Williams def. Calloway County’s Naber/Price 6-4, 6-0
Marshall County’s Spencer/Westfall def. St. Mary’s Campbell/Smith 6-1, 6-4
GIRLS DOUBLES- SECOND ROUND
Mayfield’s Null/Null def. Murray’s English/Karvounis 6-0, 6-0
St. Mary’s Haas/Lorch def. Marshall County’s Evans/Miller 6-0, 6-3
McCracken County’s Crabtree/Yates def. Ballard Memorial’s Cox/Cox 6-0, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Gruber/West def. Graves County’s Butler/Williams 6-1, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Duwe/LeBuhn def. Marshall County’s Spencer/Westfall 6-0, 6-0
Graves County’s Lamb/Williams def. CCA’s Pruitt/Stuber 6-0, 6-2
Mayfield’s Morris/Stanley def. Calloway County’s Mikulcik/Todd 6-2, 6-1
McCracken County’s Hollowell/Smith def. Murray’s Karvounis/Whitaker 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS DOUBLES- QUARTERFINALS
Mayfield’s Null/Null def. St. Mary’s Haas/Lorch 6-1, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Gruber/West def. McCracken County’s Crabtree/Yates 6-0, 6-3
Graves County’s Lamb/Williams def. Paducah Tilghman’s Duwe/LeBuhn 6-0, 6-0
McCracken County’s Hollowell/Smith def. Mayfield’s Morris/Stanley 6-0, 6-1
GIRLS DOUBLES- SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
Mayfield’s Null/Null vs. Paducah Tilghman’s Gruber/West
Graves County’s Lamb/Williams vs. McCracken County’s Hollowell/Smith
BOYS SINGLES- QUARTERFINALS
Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton def. McCracken County’s Connor McIntosh 6-1, 6-0
Calloway County’s Isaac Schwepker def. Ballard Memorial’s Parth Patel 6-1, 6-0
McCracken County’s Keegan Terrone def. Paducah Tilghman’s Evan Jones 6-0, 6-1
CCA’s Addicus Hughes def. Murray’s Grant Whitaker 6-0, 6-0
BOYS SINGLES- SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton vs. Calloway County’s Isaac Schwepker
McCracken County’s Keegan Terrone vs. CCA’s Addicus Hughes
BOYS DOUBLES- QUARTERFINALS
Graves County’s Ellegood/Cooper def. Paducah Tilghman’s Kirchhoff/Ybarzabal 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Marshall County’s Court/Court def. McCracken County’s Puertollano/Patel 6-2, 4-6, 10-6
Paducah Tilghman’s Armstrong/LeBuhn def. Mayfield’s Acree/East 6-2, 6-1
McCracken County’s Crabtree/Lundberg def. Marshall County’s Robinson/Wells 6-3, 6-1
BOYS DOUBLES- SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
Graves County’s Ellegood/Cooper vs. Marshall County’s Court/Court
Paducah Tilghman’s Armstrong/LeBuhn vs. McCracken County’s Crabtree/Lundberg
