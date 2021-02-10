PRINCETON — The Second Region Athletic Directors Association met last week to discuss the 2021 boys and girls regional basketball tournaments, and two District 7 schools will serve as the hosts.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will host the Second Region boys tournament, while Hopkins County Central will host the girls regional. The winners of each tournament will advance to their respective Sweet 16 state tournament.
“With Madisonville North being the second-largest gym in the region and the configuration of their gym, they will be able to provide proper spacing and protocols easier than other gyms to keep the players, officials, game workers and fans as safe as possible and to accommodate as many fans as possible to watch the games,” said Kent Akin, the athletics director at Hopkins County Central High School and the chair of the Second Region Athletic Directors Association.
“Hopkins County Central is the third-largest gym in the region and was selected for the same reasons to be the girls host. Union County was the site where the girls regional was supposed to be played, and Union will now be the host in 2022 in place of this year.”
The Second Region tournaments are scheduled to take place the week of March 22.
The Second Region Athletic Directors Association issued a release regarding the site selection last Wednesday.
“Due to the current pandemic and multiple restrictions as result of COVID-19 protocols, the association voted to select Madisonville-North Hopkins as the host of the boys basketball regional tournament and Hopkins County Central as the host of the girls regional tournament,” the release reads. “The regional site selection plan was placed on hold for the 2020-21 basketball season and will resume where interrupted next season.”
The release said that seating capacity at Madisonville-North Hopkins will allow for 390 tickets to be sold for each game hosted by MNHHS. Seating capacity at Hopkins County Central will allow for 375 tickets to be sold for each game hosted at HCCHS, while limited to 15% attendance.
“Maintaining a safe environment is a priority for the Second Region Athletic Directors Association, therefore following all the CDC and KHSAA guidelines will be strictly adhered,” the release further stated. “To help create a safe environment while maintaining the appropriate social distancing from players and officials, there will be no cheerleading squads, dance teams or bands in attendance.
There will also be no passes accepted of any type; everyone admitted to the contests will be required to have a ticket.”
The Second Region consists of Districts 5, 6, 7 and 8. Those districts will have their tournaments during the week of March 15.
The winners and runners-up of those tournaments will advance to the regional tournament.
Schools that are members of the Second Region include:
• District 5: Crittenden County, Livingston Central, Lyon County and Trigg County.
• District 6: Henderson County, Union County and Webster County.
• District 7: Caldwell County, Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
• District 8: Christian County, Fort Campbell (which is not playing this year), Hopkinsville and University Heights Academy.
