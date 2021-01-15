MAYFIELD — It took a few minutes of game action for the Graves County Eagles to get going Thursday against visiting Community Christian Academy. But once they hit their stride, there was no looking back en route to a 78-59 victory.
“We were finally able to get some stops on the defensive end, which allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy buckets,” Graves head coach Joshua Frick said of what got his team going after somewhat of a slow start. “I thought we shot the ball well tonight, which was good to see because we hadn’t done that in our previous two games. CCA played hard and competed like crazy, and we didn’t always match that intensity. We kind of played in spurts tonight, which is unacceptable.”
Warriors head coach Caleb Stonecipher, meanwhile, was proud of how his team took the early momentum.
“Our motion offense has looked better after a little bit of a slow start to the season, so we came out and got some ball movement and found some good shots and knocked them down,” he said.
The Eagles took their first lead of the game at 13-11 courtesy of a 3-pointer from junior Aydan Flint. Flint’s shot spurred a small scoring run that saw Graves go up 19-11 before taking a 21-16 edge into the second quarter.
The Warriors (0-4) continued to hang around until midway through the second quarter when the Eagles (2-1) put together a 14-2 run that was kickstarted by a layup and 3-pointer from junior Drew Hayden.
“That was huge,” Frick said of that scoring run. “They missed some shots, and we were able to get out in transition and get some easy buckets.”
Senior Caleb Oliver capped the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-pointer that sent the Eagles into the locker room up 42-28. The Warriors were never able to threaten a comeback in the second half, as Graves led 57-39 at the end of the third period.
Senior John Ben Brown paced the Eagles in scoring with 16 points, joining freshman Lukas Pigg (14), Flint (13) and senior Caleb Oliver (11) in double figures to go with seven from junior Mason Grant.
Senior Eli Paxton scored a team-high 16 points for CCA.
“I’m proud of Eli,” Stonecipher said. “He plays so hard and never lets up. He’s the motor of this team — when he plays hard, the rest of the team plays hard.”
Sophomores Jamison Smith (14 points) and Tyson Winsett (10) joined Paxton in double figures to go with eight from eighth-grader Prince Kahnplaye and seven from junior Ty Wilson.
CCA 16 12 11 20 — 59
Graves 21 12 15 21 — 78
CCA: Paxton 16, Smith 14, Winsett 10, Kahnplaye 8, Wilson 7, Wilkerson 4.
Graves County: Brown 16, Pigg 14, Flint 13, Oliver 11, Grant 7, Hayden 5, Jones 4, Carrico 3, Gibson 3, Treas 2.
Lady Eagles improve to 5-0The Graves County Lady Eagles are now off to a 5-0 start to the season following Thursday’s 66-11 home win over Community Christian Academy (0-4).
“The kids are doing a great job. They’re watching film with me and on their own, and every time they get a chance to get some extra shooting up, they’re doing it,” Graves head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “These girls want to be here and be a part of something. All five of our starters played in the regional final last year, and they want to get back there.”
The Lady Eagles came out on fire Thursday, outscoring the Lady Warriors 25-0 in the first quarter en route to taking a 41-4 lead into halftime. Junior Nealey Jackson spurred the hot start with a trio of 3-pointers over the first eight minutes.
“Nealey has put in a lot of work with her shot and different things. She’s really improved her game,” Dunning said. “When she plays well, it rubs off on some of the other girls, and I thought our girls did a good job tonight of moving the ball and playing together.”
CCA’s first score came with 7:23 left in the second period with junior Reagan Cross’ layup. Cross finished with 10 points, as senior Sarah Rogers tallied the Lady Warriors’ other point in the game.
Graves County, meanwhile, had three double-digit scorers in senior Avery Myatt (14 points), sophomore Morgan Alexander (13) and Jackson (12).
“Avery Myatt has sort of struggled early on in the season, but we think she’s going to get better and better. She was a role player last year, and now she’s going to be asked to do a lot more for us,” Dunning said. “Morgan Alexander is our microwave type of player where she comes in and gets six or eight points in one quarter. She’s instant offense, and she has improved her defense, which has allowed her to play even more.”
CCA 0 4 4 3 — 11
Graves 25 16 16 9 — 66
CCA: Cross 10, Rogers 1.
Graves County: Myatt 14, Alexander 13, Jackson 12, Spann 5, Riley 4, Harris 4, Whitaker 3, Widleski 3, Hayden 3, Glisson 2, Rogers 2, Carter 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.