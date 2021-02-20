Paducah Tilghman’s 20-point first quarter and big fourth quarter by junior Mian Shaw led to a 55-33 victory over the St. Mary Vikings on Friday night.
Shaw led the way with 16 points in the game. He had a quiet first half, but finished strong in the fourth quarter with 10 points.
“Once the floor got spread out a little bit, he is really good in the open court,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “Once we kinda got the pace going, we got out in transition, that’s where he really shines. I think he was a little sluggish like all of our guys. He missed a couple of shots, some he normally makes.”
Senior Eli Brown added 12 points. Just like Shaw, it wasn’t until the second half that Brown really got going.
In the first half, both teams showed signs of not playing much recently. Passes were not as crisp and shots that would normally fall for players were just not falling.
Tilghman's defense was a big factor in the game and was instrumental in the Blue Tornado (8-2) taking a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
St. Mary had a hard time getting to the rim and getting anything down low. Senior Bryce Haas was able to get some easy looks but for the most part was not a big factor down the stretch.
Haas had eight of St. Mary's 10 points in the second frame, as the Vikings stayed close in the first half. After their big first quarter, the Tornado went cold and put up only eight points in the second quarter allowing the Vikings to cut the gap going into the locker room to 28-22.
Tilghman's offense looked more crisp in the third quarter, and it looked more focused on defense as well.
The Vikings were held to 11 points in the second half, while the Blue Tornado started to pick it up on the offensive side of the ball.
Tilghman put up 27 points total in the third and fourth frames to put the game away.
Parker MacCauley led the Vikings (5-9) with 12 points, while Haas had 11.
St. Mary 12 10 3 8 — 33
Tilghman 20 8 10 17 — 55
St. Mary: Haas 11, MacCauley 12, C. Hrdlicka 2, Lurtz 5, Bell 3.
Tilghman: Brown 12, Powell 1, Shaw 16, Arthur 13, Marshall 2, Goodwin 9.
