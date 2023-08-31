There is no better tradition than the second-oldest rivalry in Kentucky high school football, than the week that Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield take the field and battle against each other to continue something created by great-grandfathers, grandfathers, and fathers.

On Friday night, fans will pack McRight Field in a sea of red and blue for the original First Region rivalry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In