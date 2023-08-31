There is no better tradition than the second-oldest rivalry in Kentucky high school football, than the week that Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield take the field and battle against each other to continue something created by great-grandfathers, grandfathers, and fathers.
On Friday night, fans will pack McRight Field in a sea of red and blue for the original First Region rivalry.
“It’s big for both communities, and we’ve been fortunate to win 17 games in a row against Tilghman,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “You know, it means a lot to both communities. This game has been going on well over 100 years, and our fans love this game, and Paducah fans do too.”
The rivalry between the Blue Tornado and Cardinals dates back over 100 years, depending on which source you ask. However, most locals will agree the rivalry began a few years before the First World War before the Titanic sank and William Howard Taft served as president. In addition, depending on who you ask, the first decade of games seems unclear on who won and who didn’t, even when the first game occurred.
Newspaper reports show the rivalry between Mayfield and Paducah dating back to 1904. However, it is still undetermined if they were high school games, as most records before 1920 are incomplete, and the two schools did not play against each other yearly in their humble beginnings.
“It will be a packed house and a great environment, which is why Mayfield and Tilghman kids work as hard as they do and enjoy football because they get to play games like this,” Morris said. “With a great atmosphere and great crowds, we are excited about playing the game.”
The rivalry between the two teams has witnessed two World Wars, The Great Depression, natural disasters, life-altering tragedies that shook the entire United States, and a global pandemic, earning the second-oldest high school football rivalry behind Louisville Male and Louisville Manuel. Male and Manuel’s rivalry began in 1893 to claim the title of oldest in Kentucky.
“It’s a big game for not only us and Mayfield, but it’s big for western Kentucky,” Paducah Tilghman’s head coach Sean Thompson said. “It brings excitement to our side of the state that is sometimes overlooked.”
The series between the two programs began playing each season in 1921 when Paducah High School moved to what is now Jetton, home of the Paducah Tilghman soccer team’s field. When Paducah High School moved, it was renamed Augusta Tilghman High School. Since the 1921 season, the matchup has remained uninterrupted, allowing fans of both programs to witness one of the biggest highlights during the season.
“We are excited to go out and represent our school, community, and fans,” Thompson said. “Mayfield is a good football team, but we are also a good football team. Should be a great night of football.”
Presently, Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield spend the entire week preparing for their version of Friday Night Lights. From door decorating, dress-up days, and pep rallies to themed fan sections for the big night, the two schools are ready to show spirit for their respective teams. For western Kentucky, Mayfield-Tilghman week is next to a holiday for the Blue Tornado and Cardinals faithful and alums.
Currently, Mayfield leads with 52 wins since 1911, with Paducah Tilghman continuing the search for its first program victory against the Cardinals since 2005 when the Blue Tornado defeated Mayfield at McRight Field with an 18-15 finish.
This season, the Cardinals have a 2-0 record with victories against Graves County (42-7) and Hopkinsville (59-6). Mayfield has allowed 13 points while scoring 101 in the two contests. The team has allowed 277 rushing yards and 128 passing yards while collecting 240 rushing and 377 passing.
Paducah Tilghman also has a 2-0 win-loss record with wins over McCracken County (42-7) and Graves County (42-18). The Blue Tornado has allowed 25 points, scoring 84 in the two games. PTHS has allowed 197 rushing yards and 223 passing yards while collecting 263 rushing and 523 passing in.
With festivities scheduled before the 7 p.m. kick-off, fans can check out the 102.5 The Beat’s Tailgate Party at the Paducah Innovation Hub Lawn. Kona Ice, donuts, BBQ, face painting, and corn hole will be there.
