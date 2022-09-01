Years before the Kentucky High School Athletic Association began, the young men of Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield High Schools were running out to compete on the gridiron. Long before the burning of Mr. Mayfield, bicycle trips to and from the two schools, and themed school days, the great grandfathers, grandfathers, and fathers of the Blue Tornado and Cardinals were creating the rivalry that western Kentucky knows and loves.
And on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium, the original First Region rivalry will continue for the boys in red and blue.
“It’s a big week, and definitely a game that is a measuring stick game to see where we are,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “Mayfield is a great team and is led by one of the best coaching staffs in the state, so we know they will be ready. All the extra surrounding this game makes for a fun week, but we are ready to get to the field and be a part of this great rivalry.”
The rivalry between the Blue Tornado and Cardinals dates back over 100 years, depending on who you ask. However, most friendly faces in the area will agree the rivalry began a few years before the first World War, before the Titanic sank and William Howard Taft called the White House home. In addition, depending on who you ask, the first decade of games seems unclear on who won and who didn’t, and when the first game took place.
Newspaper reports show the rivalry between Mayfield and Paducah dating back to 1904. However, it is unclear if they were high school games, as most records before 1920 are incomplete, and the two schools did not play against each other every year in the rivalry’s humble beginnings.
The clash between the two programs has witnessed two World Wars, The Great Depression, natural disasters, and life-altering tragedies that shook the entire United States, earning the title of Kentucky’s second oldest high school football rivalry. The battle between the two programs is second only to Louisville Male and Louisville Manual’s rivalry that began in 1893.
The series between the two programs began playing each season in 1921 when Paducah High School moved to what is now Jetton and was named Augusta Tilghman High School. Since the 1921 season, the matchup has remained uninterrupted.
In the present day, Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield spend the entire week preparing for their version of Friday Night Lights. Door decorating, dress-up days, pep rallies, and themed fan sections for the big night. For West Kentucky, Mayfield-Tilghman week is next to a holiday for the Blue Tornado and Cardinals faithful and alums.
While Mayfield leads with 51 wins since 1911, Paducah Tilghman continues to search for its first program victory against the Cardinals since 2005, when the Blue Tornado defeated Mayfield at McRight with an 18-15 finish.
This season, the Cardinals, under the guidance of legendary head coach Joe Morris, have yet to allow their opponent to score a single touchdown. In two games against Graves County and Hopkinsville, Mayfield sits with a 2-0 record with 72 points scored.
“This week is going to have a great atmosphere, this place is going to be packed out with red and blue,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “It’s a great rivalry, we’ve been on the better side of that, but they are going to come out looking to break that streak but our guys aren’t going to back down and it’s going to be a great football game.”
The Cardinals have allowed 75 rushing yards and 117 passing yards while collecting 461 rushing yards and 214 passing.
On the other end of the rivalry, Paducah Tilghman remains undefeated with wins against McCracken County and Graves County.
The Blue Tornado has scored 79 points, allowing its opponent to score 21.
So far in the early season, Paducah Tilghman has allowed 174 rushing yards and 174 passing yards while collecting 319 rushing yards and 363 passing. Friday night will be a test for Tilghman’s young quarterback Jack James and Mayfield’s Zane Cartwright. The sophomore James has collected 25 pass completions in 45 attempts with 363 net yards passing and four touchdown pass completions.
Cartwright, a junior, has tallied 19 pass completions in 30 attempts with 214 net yards passing and four touchdown pass completions.
Both teams reached the final four in their respective classes during the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament. However, Mayfield fell to the eventual championship team Beechwood, while Paducah Tilghman lost in the State Championship to Belfry.
While festivities will begin much sooner, kickoff is set of 7 p.m. on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke. Chelsea Ladd is a multimedia sports reporter for The Paducah Sun and participated in the Mayfield-Tilghman rivalry during the mid-2000s while attending Paducah Tilghman High School.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke. Chelsea Ladd is a multimedia sports reporter for The Paducah Sun and participated in the Mayfield-Tilghman rivalry during the mid-2000s while attending Paducah Tilghman High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.