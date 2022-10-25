Despite a stellar first half, the Murray State football team once again struggled in the second half and fell to OVC newcomer Lindenwood, 33-18, Saturday afternoon at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.
After trailing by two at halftime, Murray State reclaimed the lead early in the third quarter on an Aaron Baum field goal. However, on the following drive, the Racers looked poised to extend their lead when Darion Bolden intercepted Jayden Stinson at the one-yard line and took it 99-yards for a touchdown. The score was the first of 17 unanswered points for Lions, as they held on for the win.
Despite seeing limited action Saturday, backup quarterback Lucas Maue picked up two touchdowns in the game, each from the one-yard line. Maue finished the day with 38 yards on eight carries with a long of 16 yards.
The Racers tallied a season-high 292 rushing yards in the game, led by a career-high from Damonta Witherspoon of 157 yards. Cortezz Jones followed Witherspoon with a season-high of his own of 93 yards including a long of 44.
Aaron Baum was 2-for-2 on field goals on Saturday with makes from 22 and 32 yards. The two field goals in the games pushed Baum into ninth place all-time in Murray State history for field goals with 24.
Defensively, Eric Samuta led Murray State in the game with nine tackles, while Cody Goatley and Lawaun Powell followed with seven and six, respectively. Goatley led the team in tackles-for-loss with 1.5, while Powell followed with 1.0 and Cam Brown with 0.5
On Saturday, Murray State returns to Roy Stewart Stadium for its Centennial Homecoming. Kick-off against Tennessee State is scheduled for 2 p.m.
