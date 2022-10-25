Witherspoon

Murray State’s Damonta Witherspoon runs the ball against Lindenwood. Witherspoon carried the ball 28 times for 157 rushing yards. The Racers went into halftime down 17-15 but were only able to add three points in the second half. Lindenwood took the conference win 33-18.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

Despite a stellar first half, the Murray State football team once again struggled in the second half and fell to OVC newcomer Lindenwood, 33-18, Saturday afternoon at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.

After trailing by two at halftime, Murray State reclaimed the lead early in the third quarter on an Aaron Baum field goal. However, on the following drive, the Racers looked poised to extend their lead when Darion Bolden intercepted Jayden Stinson at the one-yard line and took it 99-yards for a touchdown. The score was the first of 17 unanswered points for Lions, as they held on for the win.

