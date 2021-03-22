MURRAY — One player summed up the Murray and Mayfield first-round tilt at the CFSB Center on Monday night.
Grant Whitaker.
The sophomore guard was unstoppable against the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 29 points (21 in the second half), to help propel the Tigers past Mayfield in the first round of the boys First Region tournament.
Mayfield controlled the tempo in the first half, as senior guard Colby Kennemore led the way with nine points and senior forward Deangelo Brooks added five, putting Mayfield ahead at the break, 21-19.
The Cardinals continued to force the Tigers into difficult shots in the third, but Murray finally found its spark once Whitaker broke free.
Down 27-24 with 4:55 to play in the third quarter, the Tigers and Whitaker took off, ending the game on a 37-19 run.
Whitaker scored 14 of his 29 points in the third frame alone, knocking down a pair of treys to help put the Tigers in the drivers’ seat down the stretch.
Late fouls and timeouts proved futile for the Cardinals as Murray scratched and clawed its way to a semifinal date with Paducah Tilghman on Friday night.
The Tigers will face the Blue Tornado in the first game of the semis at 5:30 p.m.
MURRAY 61, MAYFIELD 46
Mayfield 11 10 11 14 — 46
Murray 4 15 22 20 — 61
Mayfield: Kennemore 15, Brooks 14, Richards 7, Dabney 4, Stone 4, Gammons 2.
Field goals: 14-36. 3-pointers: 5-12 (Kennemore 3, Brooks 2). Free throws: 13-21. Rebs: 22. Asts: 6. TO: 11. Fouls: 14. Record: 11-9.
Murray: Whitaker 29, McCallister 16, Boggess 8, Taylor 5, English 2, Carman 1.
Field goals: 19-35. 3-pointers: 7-12 (Whitaker 3, McCallister 2, Boggess, Taylor) Free throws: 16-23. Rebs: 18. Asts: 4. TO: 8. Fouls: 15. Record: 16-7.
