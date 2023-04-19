On Tuesday night, two of the Second District’s historic programs met at Brooks Stadium for a district matchup as the 2023 season progresses. The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings and became 1-0 in district play with a 9-0 shutout over St. Mary in seven innings.

The Blue Tornado came into the contest hot off the Kentucky 2A Sectional Championship. Likewise, St. Mary showed up to the diamond with a First Region All “A” title under their belts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In