On Tuesday night, two of the Second District’s historic programs met at Brooks Stadium for a district matchup as the 2023 season progresses. The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings and became 1-0 in district play with a 9-0 shutout over St. Mary in seven innings.
The Blue Tornado came into the contest hot off the Kentucky 2A Sectional Championship. Likewise, St. Mary showed up to the diamond with a First Region All “A” title under their belts.
The highly anticipated matchup gave the programs an insight ahead of possibly competing against each other in the district postseason tournament and one more regular-season game.
Caleb Payne snagged the victory for the Blue Tornado. The senior hurler worked over three innings on the bump, allowing three hits and zero runs. Payne struck out four and walked one of 14 batters in the win.
The Blue Tornado and Vikings remained scoreless in the first inning, despite Tilghman’s Jalen Seay drawing a one-out walk on an eight-pitch at-bat. However, Seay was left on second as Devin Kiebler and Gunner Massey went down as the second and third out in the bottom of the first inning.
St. Mary collected the matchup’s first hit, with Brandon Quigley singling to center field. However, the next batter, Jackson Willett, hit into a double play, removing Quigley from reaching second base. Next, Luke Heath drew a walk, but Payne and the Blue Tornado ended the St. Mary threat with a strikeout.
The Blue Tornado plated a run in the bottom of the second inning. Elijah Hamilton drew a walk and scored on an error by the Vikings to make it 1-0. Despite Jack James being hit in the helmet, Paducah Tilghman’s offense left him stranded at first base.
Paducah Tilghman plated four in the bottom of the third inning, with Levin East kicking off the home half with a stand-up double. The next batter, Seay, singled, allowing East to move to third base before Kiebler loaded the bases after being hit.
With one out, Payne grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Seay to score. Despite having two outs, Hamilton and Burke Waggoner hit back-to-back singles, allowing the score to move to 4-0 and then 5-0, scoring Hank James, Braden Douglas, and then Hamilton.
East appeared in relief for Paducah Tilghman in the fourth inning. The senior worked over two innings and struck out three of eight batters.
The Blue Tornado moved to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kiebler led off with a seven-pitch walk. After Kiebler’s walk, Gunner Massey tripled, scoring Hank James as Massey’s ball ricocheted off the center field wall. Massey scored on a Payne single to left field, giving Tilghman a seven-run lead.
At the bottom of the sixth, Jack James doubled to left field and scored on a wild pitch before Seay’s sacrifice fly. Then, Anias Nunn scored on the sac fly by Seay to make it 9-0.
The Vikings attempted a rally in the top of the seventh inning with walks. However, the Tilghman defense kept St. Mary off the board to end the game.
Seay appeared in relief for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore threw an inning and walked two while striking out one.
Clayton Pickard took the loss for St. Mary. Pickard threw three innings, allowing four hits and five runs (earned) while walking two and striking out three.
Heath, Brett Haas, and Quigley appeared in relief for the Vikings.
Heath worked an inning, striking out one and walking one. Haas allowed two hits and two runs (earned) while walking one and striking out one in one inning on the mound. Quigley finished the game, working an inning and allowing one hit, two runs (earned), and a walk.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 9, ST. MARY 0
STMS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-2
PTHS 0 1 4 0 2 2 X — 9-7-0
WP: C. Payne; LP: C. Pickard
2B: PTHS — L. East, J. James
TB: STM — L. Durbin 1, B. Quigley 1, Z. Krueger 1
HBP: STM — L. Heath; PTHS — D. Kiebler, J. James
SB: STM — L. Durbin; PTHS — E. Hamilton, B. Douglas, J. Seay
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (12-5); St. Mary (11-3-1)
