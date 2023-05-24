The Marshall County Marshals and the Paducah Tilghman Tornado went head-to-head in the First Region semifinals on Tuesday night at Preston Cope Field. The game resulted in a win for the Blue Tornado, who blew out the Marshals 11-1 and secured their spot in the championship game.
Starting off strong, the Blue Tornado put themselves on the board with a bunt by Jalen Seay, who reached on error, followed by a pair of singles by Caleb Payne and Stone Crowe and a walk drawn by Burke Waggoner that skyrocketed them to a 4-0 lead.
The Marshals were having a hard time finding their offensive rhythm, logging three straight outs during the first two at-bats. A fly ball by Clayton Wyatt in the third gave the Marshals their first run, though they still trailed at 5-1.
Seay posted a no-hitter for Tilghman over the course of the five-inning fight which greatly contributing to their win. The Marshals could not gain offensive traction against Seay, meanwhile the Tornado were recording hits at nearly every at-bat.
A walk drawn by Gunner Massey in the fourth, and walks by Seay and Levin East, along with singles by Payne and Waggoner in the fifth gave the Blue Tornado their final score of 11-1.
This win for Tilghman ensured their spot in the First Region Championship game against the McCracken County Mustangs on Wednesday at 6 p.m., hosted at Preston Cope Field.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
From the batter’s box, Wyatt logged one RBI.
Gavin Clark took the loss at the pigeon for Innings with six runs on four hits and one strikeout. Kannon Chiles pitched 0.2 innings with five runs on zero hits and one strikeout. Jace Driver pitched 0.1 innings with zero runs on two hits.
Kiebler went 1-3; Seay and Massey recorded one RBI; Payne went 3-4 with two RBI; Waggoner went 1-3 with two RBI; and Crowe went 1-2 with two RBI.
Seay pitched all five innings with one run on zero hits and five strikeouts.
PTHS 4 0 1 1 5 X X — 11-6-0
MCHS 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1-0-3
