Jonathan Smith resigned his position as head football coach at Paducah Tilghman High School after three seasons. Smith’s resignation was first reported Friday night by WPSD Local 6’s Adam Wells.
“As of this afternoon, I am no longer the head football coach at Paducah Tilghman,” Smith said in a statement. “Tilghman has been my family’s football home in some form since 2006, and we wish them nothing but continued success and best wishes. I am honored to have been just a small part of a great program with rich traditions.”
PTHS Athletic Director Jason Nickal confirmed Smith’s resignation to The Paducah Sun on Saturday, saying the decision wasn’t necessarily a surprise.
“I don’t know if it was a surprise or not. It’s just something he had to come to terms with in his professional career,” Nickal said. “As an athletic director, we’ve had multiple coaches come and go over the last couple of years, and I don’t know if any of them are ever a surprise. It’s kind of the way the business works.”
Smith first took over the Tilghman football team just two weeks prior to the 2018 season following health issues with then head coach Steve Duncan.
The Blue Tornado went 9-3 that year and finished with a record of 22-11 during Smith’s tenure, which included at least one playoff victory each season and a berth in the state quarterfinals in 2019.
While Smith was no stranger to success on the field, his legacy at Tilghman also includes bringing all levels of the football program into alignment, Nickal said.
“He did a fabulous job of aligning our football program from the youth to the middle school to the high school,” he said. “That’s something I think Paducah Tilghman football was missing was that continuity going up through the ranks, and he did a really nice job of building that system to where our kids are going to continue to develop from the Tornado League through Paducah Middle all the way through Paducah Tilghman High School.”
Nickal said Smith has left the Tilghman football program in “great shape” for the future, setting up the Blue Tornado’s next head coach for what he hopes is longstanding success.
According to Nickal, Tilghman’s search for a new head football coach will begin on Monday when the job will be posted. He said a committee would consider “anybody and everybody that applies.”
“We’re probably going to put together a search committee and an interview committee,” he said. “That hasn’t been finalized yet, but I’m working on putting together a group of individuals that have the best interests of the high school football program, and we’ll move forward from there.”
As for what he and the committee will be looking for in the school’s next football coach, Nickal said those candidates with championship experience would top the list.
“We’re looking for somebody that has a strong background and has experience taking teams to the championship level, which we feel like Paducah Tilghman is on the verge of breaking back into,” he said. “There’s a storied history of success with Paducah Tilghman football with great athletes and state championships, and we’re looking for somebody who’s going to get us back on top.”
WPSD Local 6’s Adam Wells contributed to this story.
