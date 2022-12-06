The Murray State Racers (5-3, 2-0 MVC) brought home a 77-70 overtime win Sunday over the Valparaiso Beacons (3-6, 0-2 MVC) for a 2-0 beginning to their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference. At the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana, MSU won their second-straight overtime game on the week and their first road win in the 2022-23 season.
Rob Perry’s 30-point scoring day for the Racers included a pair of clutch 3-point baskets, one (with 1:37 remaining) made sure the game would get to overtime and the other, the game winner with 41-seconds on the clock. Perry scored nine of MSU’s 15 points in the extra time. Jamari Smith added 18 points and JaCobi Wood 10 points. Smith and Quincy Anderson led the Racers each with seven rebounds. Perry’s performance earned him the MVC Player of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.