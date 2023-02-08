BOYS BASKETBALL
McCracken County 58, Calloway County 38
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 10:20 am
Community Christian Academy 85, Cobden (IL) 48
Prince Kahnplaye broke record with 45 points. Previous was Ben Carter with 40 in 2019
Murray 63, Marshall County 50
Christian Fellowship 62, Fulton City 50
Paducah Tilghman 78, St. Mary 62
Mayfield 69, Carlisle County 50
Lyon County 75, Madisonville-North Hopkins 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Christian Fellowship 80, Fulton City 46
Marshall County 49, Murray 45
Paducah Tilghman 69, St. Mary 20
Massac County 90, Murphysboro 29
