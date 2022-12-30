Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 73, St. Mary 55
Fulton City 53, Gleason 45
Trinity (Whitesville) 57, Carlisle County 40
Lucan, TX 45, Mayfield 37
LaRue County 69, Murray 54
Ballard Memorial 76, Mounds Meridian 45
Bomber scoring: 22 Birney, 14 Duncan, 12 English, 11 Overstreet, 7 Barber, 4 Wilson, 3 Smith, 2 Myatt, 1 McGlennon
Marshall County 75, Bellbrook 68
Gibson County 69, Hickman County 45
Graves County 74, Whites Creek 61
Eagles scoring: 16 Waller, 15 Pigg, 12 VeuCasovic,
Marion IL 59, Paducah Tilghman 55
Tilghman scorers: 17 Shaw, 13 Powell, 10 Harris, 8 Woodfork, West 7
Calloway County 67, Webster County 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owensboro 60, Marshall County 59
Dyersburg 70, Graves County 57
Lady Eagles scoring: 16 Glisson, 15 Spann,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.